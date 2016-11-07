The former Hills star tied the knot with her partner of eight years

The Hills stars are all getting hitched! Audrina Patridge is the latest alumna from the MTV reality show to tie the knot after years of living out her romantic adventures on The Hills (Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari and Whitney Port preceded her — to say nothing of Heidi and Spencer). But this weekend, the seminal reality TV show star proved she’s all grown up (and thus sadly, so are all her fans) by tying the knot over the weekend. And no, the groom wasn’t Justin Bobby.

Patridge wed her longtime partner Corey Bohan in a small ceremony on November 5 in Hawaii, making their love official in front of about 100 of their closest friends and family. This comes at the end of a busy year for the two of them after getting engaged almost exactly a year ago and welcoming their first daughter, Kirra Max, back in June.

For the big day, Audrina wore an ornate lace-covered, form-fitting white gown, with a long sheer tulle skirt and train and a deep-V neckline. The former TV star wore her hair down in loose waves with one side pinned back with a large red flower and a flowing veil.

Bohan looked equally “island wedding chic” in a white button down, khaki pants, and suspenders. And, of course, this entire fairytale romance never would have happened without the help of The Hills, where the pair first went on a date, making plans to one day spend time together in Australia. And if Speidi have taught us anything, it’s that a relationship forged on that reality show is truly built for the long haul.