Audra Mari on the Wedding Dress She Wore to Marry Josh Duhamel: 'The Second I Saw It, I Knew'

Audra Mari went down under for her wedding dress.

The former Miss World America chose an Australian designer for her North Dakota wedding to actor Josh Duhamel on Sept. 10, and she found her dress in the most relatable way.

"I was searching Pinterest for ideas after we got engaged, like most brides do," Mari told Vogue Australia. "When I came across a photo of this dress, called the 'Linden' by Leah Da Gloria. The second I saw it, I knew it was it."

The dress by the Australian designer has long sleeves and a full skirt with a train. But while the dress looks rather simple from a distance, up close you can see the beaded floral appliqués along the neckline and around the waist. The dress also featured a thigh-high slit and a scarf collar.

Because of the many details, Mari, 28, told Vogue Australia that she kept the rest of her wedding glam rather simple. Hairstylist Sara J. Lien tied Mari's hair back in a ponytail and makeup artist Yuko Takahashi kept her makeup fresh and understated glam.

"My make-up artist, Yuko Takanashi, did my make-up for me when I went to Miss USA back in 2014, when I was Miss North Dakota USA," Mari told Vogue Australia. "It was so special to have her by my side again for this milestone."

Mari completed her look with a veil and Jimmy Choos — plus her jewels.

"I'm a huge fan of David Yurman, and our local jewellery shop, Royal Jewellers, was able to provide stunning pieces that made me feel like royalty for our big day. I walked down the aisle wearing glamorous, crystal studded Jimmy Choos."

Duhamel, 49, wore Ralph Lauren for the ceremony. He dressed in a classic black and white tailcoat tuxedo.

Audra Mari Instagram

For the reception, Mari changed into a champagne-colored gown with a more sleek silhouette. The beaded gown included a low-cut back and small train, and she paired the dress with Christian Louboutin heels.

"For our final look, Josh and I wore Chistian Louboutins as our dancing shoes," she shared.

Mari didn't stop with just two dresses, though. Elsewhere in her wedding weekend she wore a feathery Anne Barge mini dress and a one-sleeve floor-length Anne Barge dress.

Duhamel began dating Mari in 2019 following his divorce from Fergie. The "Big Girls Don't Cry" singer, 47, filed for divorce in late May 2019, nearly two years after she and the actor announced their breakup in a joint statement in September 2017.

The Transformers star then revealed he was engaged to Mari on Instagram with a photo of the couple posing by the beach in January 2022. "It's on!! She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!! @audramari," the actor captioned the shot of the pair smiling, while he held up a handwritten letter that read: "Audra Diane Mari Will You Marry Me?"

Following Duhamel and Mari's engagement in January, a source close to Mari told PEOPLE she would "love to have kids with Josh."

The source added that Mari is "very sweet, caring and close with her family" and was "getting to know" Duhamel's 9-year-old son Axl Jack, whom he shares with Fergie.

In May 2022, Duhamel chatted with PEOPLE about his upcoming wedding day at The Thing About Pam's For Your Consideration event in Hollywood, explaining at the time that he and his then-fiancée were "in full prep mode."

When asked if he was enjoying the process, he explained that because he had been busy working, Mari had taken the reins. "Thankfully she's really good at it," he said. "I'm there to sort of answer questions or if she's got questions about something." Duhamel did, however, make sure to give his input on where the wedding would take place.

"We knew we wanted to get married in Fargo," Mari told Vogue Australia. "It was the most important thing for us. Not only is it home to us, but it was so convenient for everyone we love to get to. I guess the romantic in me always feels like we're just two small-town kids from North Dakota who found each other in Los Angeles. But we will always always be home, no matter where we are in the world."