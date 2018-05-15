Atlantic-Pacific Blogger Blair Eadie Has Already Done Your Summer Shopping for You

Looking to kick up the color in your summer wardrobe? Good news: Blogger Blair Eadie of Atlantic-Pacific has teamed up with Amazon Fashion to curate a chic selection of must-have rainbow dresses, straw hats, shoes and more that are sure to become your new summer favorites. The bright pieces from tons of brands you know and love are sure to put you in a good mood, and with so many gorgeous options to choose from, you can find something to fit every style — and every budget!

“I love mixing high and low pieces within my personal style as well as finding fashion value at various price points,” Eadie tells PeopleStyle. “In putting together these curated picks, it was so easy to find the colorful dresses to anchor the collection as well as all of the accessories for the finishing touches to complete the looks.”

When it comes to her seasonal style, Eadie says, “I have always been a lover of all things colorful and summer is always the best season to embrace bright hues!”

As for her personal favorite, she says “It’s all about the perfect summer dress in a rainbow of colors, and you can expect to see this theme to show up in a variety of ways!”

Scroll down to shop seven of our picks from Blair Eadie’s curated Amazon Fashion collection!

Buy It! Mara Hoffman dress, $450.00 – $475.00; amazon.com

Buy It! Nine West mules, $62.30-$89; amazon.com

Buy It! Gottex hat, $135; amazon.com

Buy It! Susana Monaco dress, $196; amazon.com

Buy It! Kenneth Cole heels, $30.62-$140; amazon.com

Buy It! Black Halo jumpsuit, $341.16 – $390.00; amazon.com

Buy It! Vince Camuto heels, $69.99-$99; amazon.com