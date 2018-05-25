Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor's New Vintage-Inspired Swimwear Collection Is the One You've Been Waiting For

Just in time for Memorial Day Weekend, there’s new swimwear line to put on your radar.

Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor, a DJ and model, who is the daughter of Amanda de Cadenet and John Taylor, has teamed up with swimwear brand LPA to create a collection of swimsuits made for all body types. And you’re going to want every single one.

“I wanted it to be something that was very me,” says 26-year-old influencer and tastemaker, who has been open about her own struggle to find the right swimsuits that show off her curves. “It was all vintage inspired, as I’m a huge vintage junkie. All of the prints, colors and appliqués were all inspired by that too. I wanted to make things that I had always struggled to find. I hadn’t been able to wear a triangle bikini top in years because I could never find a size that covered me comfortably.”

de Cadenet Taylor, who also recently launched the podcast “I’m Over It” targeted for millennial women, explains that due to the lack of “cute” curve-friendly swimsuits on the market, she had her own age group in mind when designing the styles.

“What I wanted to do was make a line that girls my age could wear too,” she told PEOPLE. “I’ve always had a really hard time finding suits that fit me that were also cute. I’ve had a lot of people reach out to me saying THANK YOU for making something that don’t look like a maternity bra. It’s really a struggle! So it was super important that they were still young, fun, and quirky but also functional and could fit up an E cup bra.”

The collection, LPA x ATL, is made up of a range of one pieces and bikinis, some of which have underwire support and were inspired by a ’50s pin-up girl. And in order to mix and match sizes, each bikini piece is sold separately. But no matter the style you choose, de Cadenet Taylor says each one is flattering in its own way.

“Underwire is great but I think it can be tricky. If you’re going to do it I’d say to make sure you get your cup size right,” she explains. “However, one of my favorite parts about those suits is that they have the halter and also an adjustable tie in the back. I wanted to make sure everything was adjustable. The underwire options are really supportive which is great.”

But the best way to make sure a suit flatters you? Just feel confident in your own skin, she says. “One of the most important things for me has been that if I’m confident in myself and in my life, I can wear whatever and feel good in it. Bathing suit or not! That being said- I think it’s helpful to wear what you feel comfortable in and don’t try to force yourself into something you don’t feel good in. I think knowing what shapes and silhouettes are flattering is helpful. Then just find a swimsuit you like and ROCK IT!”

The collection ranges from $50 for bikini bottoms to $138 for one-pieces, and is all available now on revolve.com.