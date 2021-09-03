Shop

Athleta Just Marked Down Tons of Activewear Up to 65% Off — Here's What to Buy

Prices start at $15.99 during Labor Day weekend
By Lindsey Greenfeld
September 03, 2021 04:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you're looking to start practicing healthier habits this fall, you're in luck — Athleta, known for its high-quality, size-inclusive workout clothes, has launched a sale during Labor Day weekend. Prices start as low as $15.99, so you'll be able to add new items to your wardrobe without breaking the bank. 

RELATED: Want to unlock even more savings? Sign up to get hand-picked deals delivered by text message.

We love this racerback tank that's perfect for running, cardio, or other types of high-impact workouts. It's made from a combination of nylon and spandex that's chafe- and odor-free, and costs $14 less for a limited time. A light pink pair of yoga pants, that will transition seamlessly into fall and has over 2,000 five-star ratings, is marked down for just $50. And if it's still hot outside and you plan on doing water sports, pick up these sustainably-made UPF 50+ boardshorts that are available for $35 (usually $59).

Discounts aren't only focused on workout gear, either. Athleta's marked down over 1,000(!) items through September 6, including back-to-work blouses, comfortable joggers, chic skirts, and travel-friendly bags. FYI: The active face masks aren't part of this weekend-long sale, but you can still add them to your cart and they'll ship with the rest of your order. It's made with lightweight fabric that lets air flow easily, so you can breathe heavily without overheating. 

Shop the Best Deals from Athletica's Labor Day Sale

Plus, if you're a rewards member you can get free three-to-five day shipping on orders over $50. It's free to sign up, and gives you discounts to The Gap, Old Navy, and Banana Republic in addition to Athleta, so it's good to have if you shop these brands frequently.

To help you sort through the many options available, we've rounded up the top 12 items that we're adding to our carts ASAP. Shop the options here or head over to Athleta to browse the rest of the markdowns before they sell out.

Credit: Athleta

Buy It! Speedlight Tank, $29.99 (orig. $44); athleta.com

Credit: Athleta

Buy It! Marin Board Short, $34.99 (orig. $59); athleta.com

Credit: Athleta

Buy It! Cinch Longline Bra A - C, $39.99 (orig. $59); athleta.com

Credit: Athleta

Buy It! Cotton Dreams Sleep Oversized Top, $44.99 (orig. $69); athleta.com

Credit: Athleta

Buy It! Salutation Stash Pocket II Legging, $49.99 (orig. $98); athleta.com

Credit: Athleta

Buy It! Quest Jogger, $49.99 (orig. $109); athleta.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com