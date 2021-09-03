Athleta Just Marked Down Tons of Activewear Up to 65% Off — Here's What to Buy
If you're looking to start practicing healthier habits this fall, you're in luck — Athleta, known for its high-quality, size-inclusive workout clothes, has launched a sale during Labor Day weekend. Prices start as low as $15.99, so you'll be able to add new items to your wardrobe without breaking the bank.
We love this racerback tank that's perfect for running, cardio, or other types of high-impact workouts. It's made from a combination of nylon and spandex that's chafe- and odor-free, and costs $14 less for a limited time. A light pink pair of yoga pants, that will transition seamlessly into fall and has over 2,000 five-star ratings, is marked down for just $50. And if it's still hot outside and you plan on doing water sports, pick up these sustainably-made UPF 50+ boardshorts that are available for $35 (usually $59).
Discounts aren't only focused on workout gear, either. Athleta's marked down over 1,000(!) items through September 6, including back-to-work blouses, comfortable joggers, chic skirts, and travel-friendly bags. FYI: The active face masks aren't part of this weekend-long sale, but you can still add them to your cart and they'll ship with the rest of your order. It's made with lightweight fabric that lets air flow easily, so you can breathe heavily without overheating.
Shop the Best Deals from Athletica's Labor Day Sale
- Organic Daily Camo Crew, $15.99 (orig. $49)
- Salutation Stash Pocket II Legging, $49.99 (orig. $98)
- Quest Jogger, $49.99 (orig. $109)
- Hayes Pleated Midi Skirt, $44.99 (orig. $79)
- Cotton Dreams Sleep Oversized Top, $44.99 (orig. $69)
- Kinetic Waist Bag, $24.97 (orig. $55)
- Brooklyn Wide Leg Crop Pant, $49.99 (orig. $89)
- Marin Board Short, $34.99 (orig. $59)
- Speedlight Tank, $29.99 (orig. $44)
- Cinch Longline Bra A - C, $39.99 (orig. $59)
- Ultra High Rise Elation Short, $39.99 (orig. $59)
- Organic Daily Tank, $29.99 (orig. $39)
Plus, if you're a rewards member you can get free three-to-five day shipping on orders over $50. It's free to sign up, and gives you discounts to The Gap, Old Navy, and Banana Republic in addition to Athleta, so it's good to have if you shop these brands frequently.
To help you sort through the many options available, we've rounded up the top 12 items that we're adding to our carts ASAP. Shop the options here or head over to Athleta to browse the rest of the markdowns before they sell out.
