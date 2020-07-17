Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Athleta Just Dropped a Massive Sale with Activewear for Up to 60% Off — Here’s What to Buy

If you’re still on the hunt for high-quality workout clothes to wear this summer (and beyond!), then you’re in luck. Athleta just launched its Semi-Annual Sale with tons of items discounted by up to 60 percent, so you can give your activewear drawer a major upgrade without breaking the bank.

It’s not just workout essentials on sale, either. Athleta knocked $88 off the price tag of this breathable jumpsuit that’s perfect for brunch dates and running errands. There’s even a pair of comfy straight-leg jeans available for $38 (usually $118!) right now.

Shop the Best Activewear Deals from Athleta’s Semi-Annual Sale:

FYI: Athleta’s face masks aren’t included in the markdowns, but you can still add them to your cart with the rest of your order so they ship as soon as they’re available. There are even breathable face masks available for pre-order, and they’re specially designed for exercising. Plus, Athleta offers free basic shipping on orders over $50 and free three-to-five day shipping on orders over $100, so adding a pack of face masks could help you reach the total.

You can easily shop some of the best deals right here, or head to Athleta to check out everything on sale. While we’re not sure exactly how long the sale will last, we suggest shopping ASAP because some colors and sizes are already selling out.

Image zoom ATHLETA

Buy It! Sarasota Jumpsuit, $59.99 (orig. $148); athleta.gap.com

Image zoom ATHLETA

Buy It! Lightning Static 7/8 Tight, $69.99 (orig. $98); athleta.gap.com

Image zoom ATHLETA

Buy It! Conscious Crop Printed D-DD, $54.99 (orig. $64); athleta.gap.com

Image zoom ATHLETA

Buy It! Eclipse Reversible Bra A-C, $44.99 (orig. $59); athleta.gap.com

Image zoom ATHLETA

Buy It! Mineral Wash Crop Tank, $29.99 (orig. $49); athleta.gap.com