This Cozy Cable-Knit Cardigan Is the Only Sweater You’ll Want to Wear This Winter (and It's Under $35!)

Image zoom

If there’s one sweater trend to try this season, it’s definitely the cardigan. Seen on the likes of editors, influencers, and stylish A-listers like Katie Holmes, Bella Hadid, Chrissy Teigen, and Kaia Gerber (just to name a few!) the cardigan has quickly become the fashion set’s most sought-after knit. And we’ve found one that’s cute, comfy, and ridiculously affordable.

Amazon’s Astylish Chunky Knit Cardigan Sweater is the number one best-selling women’s petite cardigan on the site, and for good reason: It’s made of a super soft acrylic material, has a relaxed, slouchy fit that can be worn comfortably over tanks, tees, and turtlenecks, and you can shop it for under $35! Available in 24 gorgeous colors and prints, the cardigan is easy to pair with anything in your closet — and thanks to the budget-friendly price, you don’t have to feel guilty about buying it in multiple shades. “Soft, comfy, stylish…a must-buy!” one shopper said.

Whether you style the cute cable-knit cardigan over a t-shirt with jeans and knee high boots on the weekend or layer it over a printed midi dress with pumps for the office, we’ll bet you’ll get tons of compliments each and every time you wear it. Just take a word from Amazon shoppers, who gave it nearly 400 positive reviews. One customer called it their “go-to cardigan” and said, “It’s a staple that is needed for every wardrobe. Buy it now, you won’t regret it!” Another wrote: “I am so pleasantly surprised on how awesome the quality is!! The fabric of this sweater has a nice, expensive feel, yet a super great buy for the money. I can wear it with so many things. It fits exactly true to size as it should have. I am so, so pleased with my purchase and I would recommend it to anyone!”

So if you’re in the market for an extra cozy cable-knit cardigan that’ll keep you warm and stylish all season long, we suggest adding the Astylish Chunky Knit Cardigan Sweater to your wardrobe before your favorite color sells out.

Image zoom

Buy It! Astylish Open Front Long Sleeve Chunky Knit Cardigan Sweater, $31.99–$34.99; amazon.com