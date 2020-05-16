Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

PSA: Spanx Has a More Affordable Sister Line with Tons of Comfy Leggings Starting at $26

While most shoppers already know (and love) Spanx’s massive assortment of top-notch shapewear and leggings, many don’t know that there’s a cheaper way to stock your closet with its staples.

Shop Assets by Spanx at Target:

While the Assets assortment doesn’t offer everything that Spanx makes, you’ll still find great deals on undies, slips, tights, camisoles, and most notably — leggings, which start at just $26. The line’s high-waisted seamless leggings go with everything and are great for casual everyday wear, while its camo-printed jegging-like leggings are another comfy choice that feel just a bit more fashion forward.

You may be familiar with Spanxs popular shapewear, which is designed to smooth and support, but its shaping shorts — both the mid-thigh version and seamless girl shorts — also double as comfy anti-chafing shorts. Reviewers love wearing the shorts under skirts and dresses to stay cool, comfy, and rash-free during the warmer months.

Ready to see if you love the collection as much as your other Spanx pieces? Browse our curated shopping list right here, or shop the entire affordable Assets by Spanx line at Target.

Image zoom Target

Buy It! Women’s Mid-Thigh Shaper Shorts, $18; target.com

Image zoom Target

Buy It! Women’s Smoothing Seamless Girl Shorts, $20; target.com

Image zoom Target

Buy It! Women’s Capri Tights, $26; target.com

Image zoom Target

Buy It! Women’s Seamless Slimming Leggings, $28; target.com

Image zoom Target

Buy It! Women’s Camo Print Leggings, $32; target.com