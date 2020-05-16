PSA: Spanx Has a More Affordable Sister Line with Tons of Comfy Leggings Starting at $26
The celeb-loved brand has tons of styles at Target
While most shoppers already know (and love) Spanx’s massive assortment of top-notch shapewear and leggings, many don’t know that there’s a cheaper way to stock your closet with its staples.
Assets by Spanx, the brand’s less expensive sister line, is packed with affordable finds like anti-chafing shapewear, comfortable leggings, and more pieces that earned Spanx its cult-like following of shoppers and A-list fans including Jennifer Garner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Chrissy Teigen. While we doubt that shoppers will ever stop wearing pieces from the original line (there’s a reason why tons of celebs wear the brand on and off the red carpet), this cheaper collection is another great way to get your Spanx fix for a whole lot less.
Shop Assets by Spanx at Target:
While the Assets assortment doesn’t offer everything that Spanx makes, you’ll still find great deals on undies, slips, tights, camisoles, and most notably — leggings, which start at just $26. The line’s high-waisted seamless leggings go with everything and are great for casual everyday wear, while its camo-printed jegging-like leggings are another comfy choice that feel just a bit more fashion forward.
You may be familiar with Spanxs popular shapewear, which is designed to smooth and support, but its shaping shorts — both the mid-thigh version and seamless girl shorts — also double as comfy anti-chafing shorts. Reviewers love wearing the shorts under skirts and dresses to stay cool, comfy, and rash-free during the warmer months.
Ready to see if you love the collection as much as your other Spanx pieces? Browse our curated shopping list right here, or shop the entire affordable Assets by Spanx line at Target.
Buy It! Women’s Mid-Thigh Shaper Shorts, $18; target.com
Buy It! Women’s Smoothing Seamless Girl Shorts, $20; target.com
Buy It! Women’s Capri Tights, $26; target.com
Buy It! Women’s Seamless Slimming Leggings, $28; target.com
Buy It! Women’s Camo Print Leggings, $32; target.com
