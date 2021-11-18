The 'Perfect Faux Leather Leggings' Do Exist, and They're Only $40 at Target
Leggings are arguably the most versatile item in any closet. You can wear them to exercise, to dinner with friends, or to travel through the airport and just know that you'll be comfortable. But what if you want something a little dressier? This is where Spanx faux leather leggings come in — but not the ones you're probably thinking of.
The brand that's loved by celebs like Jennifer Garner, Oprah, and so many more celebrities makes a pair of faux leather leggings so famous, they're the internet's "most loved." But if you don't want to spend upwards of $98 on leggings (or wait for a sale), you can find a similar pair from Spanx at Target for less than half that right now.
The Assets by Spanx Faux Leather Leggings cost only $40, and Target shoppers are raving about them. Made of a blend of polyester and elastane, these faux leather leggings have a different material makeup than the well-known faux leather leggings, but customers say they are "surprisingly very comfortable" and they have an "incredible look and feel."
The thick, high-waisted band on these leggings helps maintain your shape and creates a smooth silhouette, and the leggings' opaque and glossy faux leather fabric will look so chic with just about any top you wear it with, whether it's a casual T-shirt or a fancy blouse.
And the quality is top-notch, according to a number of reviews. "These leggings fit just right and do not slide down," one shopper wrote, even going as far as to say they're the "perfect faux leather leggings."
"These are the best pair of leggings I own in my wardrobe," another shopper added, while someone else wrote that they are "comfortable, stretch nicely, and feel very supportive."
While they can easily become your go-to pants this winter, these faux leather leggings by Spanx would also make a great gift for the holidays — but at just $40, you don't have to choose between giving and getting. Shop the Assets by Spanx faux leather leggings at Target today.
