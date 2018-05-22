The 5 Coolest Styles to Score at ASOS During Their Flash Summer Sale

If you’re looking to update your wardrobe with some of the season’s biggest trends, you’d better hit up ASOS right now. Thanks to their Flash Summer Sale Event, you can receive 20 percent off a huge selection of clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories – just in time for Memorial Day Weekend, too! Whether you’re looking for a hot new swimsuit or chic summer sundress we bet you won’t be able to pick just one style from this incredible sale. We’re filling our carts — and you should too! — with everything from floral mini dresses to espadrilles to sexy one-piece swimsuits. Just be sure to enter the special promo code “SUNNYDAYS” at checkout. Scroll down to see our favorite styles and shop them before the offer ends.

Ruched Floral Dress

This ruched midi dress is so romantic and cute we want to wear it everywhere.

Buy It! River Island Ruched Front Floral Print Maxi Dress, $88.80 (orig. $111); asos.com

High Cut One-Piece Swimsuit

A one-piece swimsuit is a warm-weather wardrobe staple. Wear it with to the beach on a bright sunny day or under a pair of jean shorts as a bodysuit for a cool and sporty look on the weekends.

Buy It! ASOS High Leg Elastic Waist Swimsuit, $20.80 (orig. $26); asos.com

Gingham Mini Skirt

We love a good mini skirt, especially in gingham with a ruffled hem.

Buy It! ASOS DESIGN Gingham Seersucker Mini Skirt with Ruching, $32 (orig. $40); asos.com

Espadrilles

Espadrilles have become a wardrobe staple for cool kids and fashionistas everywhere this season. Try a pair out with a vintage inspired floral midi dress and a chic straw bag for a look that is totally on trend.

Buy It! JASLYNN Espadrilles, $19; asos.com

Ruffle Floral Maxi Dress

Add a little fun to your look with two of the coolest trends for the season combined into one piece: florals and ruffles! Pair this maxi dress with a fun pair of heels and some lucite earrings for a special occasion.

Buy It! PrettyLittleThing Floral Side Split Maxi Dress, $36 (orig. $45); asos.com

What cool sale styles that you’re scoring? Sound off below and let us know!