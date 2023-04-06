Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Both Own These Supportive Sneakers That Always Sell Out — but They're in Stock Now

You know the saying: The longer couples are together, the more alike they become. And apparently for Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, this rings true — at least when it comes to their footwear choices.

On Wednesday, Kutcher was spotted grabbing takeout in Los Angeles in a casual outfit: blue jeans, a gray button-down shirt, a black ballcap, and Løci sneakers — the exact same pair Mila Kunis wore courtside at a Lakers game in the fall. The husband and wife both opted for the Løci Nine Sneaker in the natural, black, and stone color combination, which looks identical in both men's and women's styles.

Getty

Loci

Buy It! Løci Nine Men's Sneaker in Natural/Black/Stone, $185; lociwear.com

Kunis has worn the cool kicks on multiple occasions, as have other celebs like Ben Affleck, Olivia Wilde, and Eva Longoria. This exact pair of Løci shoes is so popular, it has sold out 10 times in a row, according to the brand — but it's back in stock now and available in a variety of tongue and heel colors ranging from neutrals to striking shades like red and blue.

The "ø" logo splashed on the outside of each shoe is subtle and sophisticated, giving off a luxe "if you know you know" look. But despite the brand's air of mystique, Løci shoes still offer everything you're looking for in a go-to pair of white sneakers: durability, versatility, and long-lasting comfort, thanks to a comfy cork insole.

Loci

Buy It! Løci Nine Women's Sneaker in White/Stone/Stone, $185; lociwear.com

Not only do Løci shoes look good, but they're good for the environment, too. The Løci Nine style is made of 95 percent recycled plastic and 100 percent natural rubber, while the lining consists of 82 percent nylon and 18 percent bamboo. Even the laces are made of waxed cotton, so you can rest easy when you wear these sustainable sneakers.

This Kutcher sighting comes just a few months after the Your Place or Mine actor showed his support for another celebrity-approved sneaker. In February, the Iowa native stepped out on Good Morning America in black sneakers from Cariuma, an internet-famous brand stars like Helen Mirren, Pete Davidson, and Robert Downey Jr. have all worn.

Cariuma

Buy It! Cariuma Oca Low in Black, $79; cariuma.com

Sneakers are a year-round staple, but especially in spring and summer, so nab a fresh new pair you'll wear on repeat this season — and maybe grab one for your partner so you can match, too.

