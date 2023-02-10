Ashton Kutcher Had to 'Mow' Chest Hair, Do Sit-ups for Scene as 20 Year Old in 'Your Place or Mine'

Ashton Kutcher got candid about the grooming and fitness he had to do to look 20 in his latest film

By Zizi Strater
Published on February 10, 2023 04:32 PM
Ashton Kutcher, young/old
Photo: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty, Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Ashton Kutcher needed some manscaping to prepare for his latest role.

The actor and entrepreneur recently opened up to UK morning show Lorraine about the process of preparing his body for a scene in his new rom-com Your Place or Mine where he had to look like he was 20.

In the dual interview with his co-star Reese Witherspoon, Kutcher detailed what it took to de-age his appearance.

The interview started with the reporter claiming he hated that the two megastars hadn't aged since the early 2000s. Witherspoon immediately laughed before saying, "We look a little older," and adding, "We had to do a sequence where we were 20."

Ashton Kutcher 'Your Place or Mine' film premiere
Ashton Kutcher. Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Kutcher then enthusiastically chimed in, "Yeah, where we were 20!" Before Witherspoon joked, "And I was like, how many filters does this camera have? Cause this; I am gonna need an Instagram filter."

Kutcher then gave his experience with the time jump, "So here's the crazy thing, before we shot the sequence where I was 20, I was like I didn't have this much chest hair when I was 20, and I'm like I actually need to mow this thing down a little bit and like clean it up. And i'm like doing sit-ups, and I'm like, god, I used to have abs when I was 20; what happened?"

The two then chatted about how the film feels like "a breath of fresh air" in a time when everything is dark and sad in movies and beyond. Claiming it's important that people have lighthearted films like Your Places or Mine so they can feel good about themselves and just cuddle up for lighthearted fun.

The interview ended with Kutcher assuring that his chest hair is "growing back" before pulling the collar of his shirt down to expose his sternum strands.

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher
Jon Kopaloff/Getty

This cheeky interview comes after the co-stars made headlines for their "awkward" red-carpet appearance when promoting the film.

The duo were photographed next to each other on the premiere red carpet and didn't seem to be showing any platonic chemistry, let alone the romantic chemistry they had to share on screen.

Kutcher claims this is because he didn't want to seem like he was having an affair with his co-star, saying, "Here's the thing: If I put my arm around her, and was like all friendly with her, I'd be having an affair with her," Kutcher explained while appearing on the Chicks in the Office podcast. "Like, the rumor would be that I'm having an affair with her."

However, his wife, Mila Kunis, despite his respect for their relationship, poked fun at him for the awkward photos. Saying, "You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together," in an email shared with the TODAY show.

