Ashton and Demi's Moment of Zen

Our readers may not be into Ashton Kutcher‘s new beard, but wife Demi Moore seems to love her husband’s scruffy new look. The ever-elegant Moore playfully caressed her husband’s thick beard at the launch party for Donna Karan’s ten-day Wellness Forum at the Stephen Weiss Studio in Manhattan last week. “They were really cute together,” an observer told PEOPLE. “They stuck together the whole time, and they were sitting together holding hands.” Kutcher and Moore, who was dressed in a curve-hugging Donna Karan sapphire dress, were excited to help Karan launch the series of seminars about incorporating eastern medicine into western medicine practices. Kutcher even helped Donna design the logo for the forum, says an insider. “Donna said that he’s very artistic, so she looked to him for guidance.” Does that mean we can expect heavy beards at her next show?