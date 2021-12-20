Ashley Tisdale Roasts Her 2005 Red Carpet Style on TikTok: 'I Want to Give You a Zero'

"I give you a one," Ashley Tisdale mouthed along to Tyra Banks, while roasting her 2005 red carpet look at the premiere of Disney's Ice Princess

Ashley Tisdale is taking a cringeworthy walk down memory lane.

The Disney Channel alum, 36, reminisced about her 2005 red carpet style Sunday in a TikTok video, roasting the ensemble she wore to the premiere of Disney's Ice Princess.

In the clip, she mouthed along to audio of Tyra Banks judging a contestant on America's Next Top Model. "It is so bad, I want to give you a zero, but that's not possible. So, I give you a one," the voiceover said.

Tisdale then revealed the throwback photo of herself rocking a now-infamous look, a white printed Bebe t-shirt, layered over turquoise top, with a pair of jean under a gold sequined skirt, matching her gold sequined flats. She finished the look with turquoise beaded necklaces and an animal claw on a gold chain, while carrying a piano key clutch.

The High School Musical actress previously reflected on the look in 2017. "#TBT when I used to put on everything at once in my closet," Tisdale wrote at the time.

She also opened up to PEOPLE about her red carpet fashion during that era of her career, crediting the look she wore to the 2004 premiere of The Incredibles as her most regrettable outfit.

"I grew up in front of everybody and experimented with clothes on the red carpet, so it's different for me," she said in 2017. "All of the stuff you do as a younger person you're doing in front of everyone, so there are probably tons of moments I look back on and cringe."