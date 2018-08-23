Courtesy Ashley Tisdale

The secret to Hollywood stars’ always-perfect hair color is simple: Their colorists are just a call or text away. And for Ashley Tisdale, the pro she has on speed dial is Justin Anderson, whose chic Los Angeles hair color studio is frequented by stars like Tisdale, Kristin Cavallari and Leighton Meester.

Want to see what goes on behind the scenes of the hours-long appointments? Tisdale and Anderson let PeopleStyle in on her latest hair transformation, revealing exactly how she went from a golden-blonde look with grown-out roots to a bright nearly-platinum hue.

Using Redken’s color system, Anderson lightened Tisdale’s shade with a series of highlights, adding Olaplex conditioner to each appropriate step in order to maintain the health and strength of her strands. The pro left a darker hue at her roots, in order to maintain a more natural appearance. Then, Anderson washed her hair with the dpHue Cool Blonde purple shampoo and conditioner to create the perfect light blonde tone.

Once her color was perfected, hairstylist Desiree Gomez straightened Tisdale’s hair into a smooth, sleek style that shows off her highlights.

