Ashley Park Wears Edgy Boots with Ankle Brace and Dramatic Cutout Gown to CDGA Awards

The Emily in Paris actress rocked Stella McCartney black boots with her red-carpet ready bedazzled ankle brace 

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on February 28, 2023 03:02 PM
Ashley Park attends the 25th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ashley Park. Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty

Ashley Park continues to absolutely slay on the red carpet, even with an ankle injury.

The Emily in Paris actress stopped traffic at the CDGA Awards on Monday night when she stepped out in a gorgeous cobalt blue cutout gown. Park, who's been rocking an ankle brace on the red carpet for weeks, paired the romantic dress with black Stella McCartney block-heeled boots which retail for a cool $970. The 31-year-old also wore her bedazzled ankle brace that she debuted recently at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Park kept her makeup nude and natural, but amped up her hair, wearing it down in long waves. She also wore a delicate layered diamond drop necklace and diamond drop earrings.

Ashley Park attends the 25th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ashley Park. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Over the past weeks, the Netflix star has made appearances at several events wearing an ankle brace, and this is her most daring upgrade yet.

While appearing on PEOPLE & Entertainment Weekly's red carpet special ahead of the 29th SAG Awards, the Emily in Paris star wore a cream Elie Saab haute couture caped dress with one very unique accessory — a bedazzled ankle brace.

Ashley Park
Ashley Park. Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic

Not only was her look complete with a sparkly brace, but Park also wore ultra-high, gold platform Steve Madden heels while strutting the red carpet.

Complimenting her shimmery shoes was the silver jewel embroidery on the caped dress. Park also wore Jouer Cosmetics for what her makeup artist, Jenna Nicole described in a release as a "bronzed sultry look."

Valentino : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Just last month while attending Paris Fashion Week at Valentino's Spring/Summer 2023 Haute Couture show, Park embraced her injury and wore a black brace wrapped around one of her ankles, which she managed to style underneath her studded stiletto heels. She rocked a satin blazer dress with a V logo catsuit underneath. She accessorized with statement jewelry including blue beaded earrings.

Prior to Valentino, Park attended the Rahul Mishra Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show where her brace made another appearance.

RELATED VIDEO: Ashley Park Wears Bedazzled Ankle Brace with Towering Platforms on 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet

This time she wore a trailing gold gown decorated with sequin leaf appliqués and another pair of shy-high heels.

Park has yet to reveal the cause of her injury.

