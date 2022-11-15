Ashley Park Wants Women to Feel 'Empowered' in Her New Rent the Runway Holiday Collection

Actress, singer and dancer Ashley Park is adding a new title to her impressive roster: designer. The 31-year-old Emily in Paris star has partnered with Rent the Runway to create a one-of-a-kind holiday clothing collection.

The Ashley Park x Rent the Runway collection includes eight show-stopping, party-ready silhouettes with velvet, shine and sparkle. The looks are inspired by Park's personal holiday style, which she describes as "something that I'm gonna feel good in when I walk into the party and turn heads, and then also feel good at the end of the night after I have been chatting, and eating and drinking all night."

She continues, "I love anything with a suit silhouette. I also love having something that feels like velvet, and like elevated material, but also some cleavage and maybe a fun low back — something sexy and flirty. We really thought of things that make somebody feel empowered."

Rent the Runway.

When asked where her sense of style comes from, the actress tells PEOPLE, "I just learned so much about fashion through Emily in Paris, and in the past couple of years, I've realized what my signature styles, structures and silhouettes are, and things that I'm attracted to."

Park is especially excited to be debuting her collection during the holidays. "I love the idea of like the holidays being like everybody gets to have their moment," the Emily in Paris star says.

The actress also gives credit to her stylist and friend Erin Walsh for helping her fashion sense evolve. "She's taught me a lot. I think what I've learned from her about fashion is it's a form of self-expression," Park says about Walsh's impact on her sense of style.

Rent the Runway.

She adds, "You get to tell a story in that moment, and you get to do something for that particular audience and that particular event. Erin is such a good listener, as a friend and a person as well. And she knows me so well, that she knows, 'Okay, this is happening here, and you wanna feel this way, and look this way, and tell this story.' The storytelling element, she's really taught me a lot about."

Park says her interest in fashion has allowed her to connect with her Emily in Paris character, Mindy. "Me and Erin, we love to be like, 'Oh, we haven't done something like that,' or like, 'Oh, we really love this kind of thing… This feels new to us, and this feels adventurous.' I think that it's been fun in the high-fashion world, that I get to be as adventurous as Mindy is."

Park designed the RTR collection with the hopes that it has something for everyone. "I'm so excited to see it on different people," Park says about the holiday clothing line. She continues, "I think that, especially like all the different textures and the designs that we picked, I really thought about every kind of body type and feeling good in it. And these are three of my best friends who I did the photoshoot with."

Rent the Runway.

The collection being for everyone even includes the cast of Emily in Paris!

"Emily, I mean, what comes to mind is this red-scene stealer… there's like drama to it," Park tells PEOPLE of the red mini dress in the collection she could see Lily Collins' character wearing.

She continues, "I also think Mindy would rock the halter, tuxedo jumpsuit. Mindy likes to take risks and kind of mesh different styles into one, and I love the masculine and feminine elements of that jumpsuit, combined into one." Park even hints that we might be seeing one of these pieces on Mindy in the upcoming season of the show, which is set to hit the screens this December.

Rent the Runway.

While she might be done working on the Rent the Runway collection, there is more to come from Park. "The Rated R comedy I am working on will be coming out in June 2023… It's like Bridesmaids meets The Hangover, but with Asian females in the lead," the actress says. She adds, "Beef comes out on Netflix in March, and also, we get to do a season four of Emily in Paris, which is like the best."

Starting at $60, the collection can be rented a la carte or as part of a monthly subscription exclusively on renttherunway.com.