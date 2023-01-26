Watch Ashley Park Tackle Paris Fashion Week with an Ankle Brace, Crutches — and High Heels!

The Emily in Paris star didn't let an ankle injury stop her from serving stylish looks at Paris Fashion Week

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Published on January 26, 2023
Not even crutches can stop Ashley Park from glamming up in couture.

On Wednesday the Emily in Paris star, 31, hit Paris Fashion Week in show-stopping style despite an ankle injury.

At Valentino's Spring/Summer 2023 Haute Couture show, Park wore a satin blazer dress with a V logo catsuit underneath. She accessorized with statement jewelry including blue beaded earrings.

Another piece on full display was a black brace wrapped around one of her ankles, which she managed to style underneath her studded stiletto heels.

Prior to Valentino, Park attended the Rahul Mishra Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show on Monday where her brace made another appearance.

This time she wore a trailing gold gown decorated with sequin leaf appliqués and another pair of shy-high heels.

Park has yet to reveal the cause of her injury.

Outside of the Valentino venue Wednesday night, Park was also spotted with a pair of crutches.

In a TikTok video shared by Vogue, she shuffles her way down the street in her full glam. She even manages to snap a quick photo with fellow front row guest Anne Hathaway, who called Park's crutch moment "the most epic."

Park then exasperatedly responds to the Devil Wears Prada star by complimenting her outfit.

Much like her Emily in Paris character, Mindy Chen, Park loves to experiment with her personal style.

Not only was her 2022 Met Gala look – a hot pink Prabal Gurung gown and Mimi So jewelry – "an ode" fashion icon Audrey Hepburn, she also put her designer hat on for an eight-piece collection with Rent the Runway in November.

In speaking with PEOPLE about the glitzy capsule, Park revealed that two things have influenced her wardrobe. One of them being her time working on the hit Netflix series which, since its debut, has centered around over-the-top clothing.

"In the past couple of years, I've realized what my signature styles, structures and silhouettes are, and things that I'm attracted to," she explained.

Park also credits her style evolution to celebrity stylist Erin Walsh, who works with Hathaway and Jameela Jamil as well.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"She's taught me a lot. I think what I've learned from her about fashion is it's a form of self-expression," Park noted, adding that Walsh has taught her a lot about "storytelling" and collaboration.

