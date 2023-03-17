Lifestyle Style These Are the Style and Beauty Essentials Ashley Park Can't Live Without Emily in Paris star Ashley Park has quickly become an It girl on the fashion scene, sitting front row at fashion show's across the world. But she also knows the importance of a good off-duty fit, which is why she recently partnered with Skechers for a new sneaker campaign. Find out what this globetrotting actress always has on hand when it comes to her fashion and beauty — including her favorite Skechers! By Hedy Phillips Published on March 17, 2023 12:16 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 11 Ashley Park Is the Dancing Queen Courtesy of Skechers When Skechers tapped Ashley Park for its latest campaign spot, it only made sense to have her star in a big dance production for the commercial. As a theater actress — as well as one of the stars of Netflix's Emily in Paris — Park was happy to oblige, all while donning her new favorite Skechers, the Uno. "What I love about these Skechers is that I can be comfortable all day and that look cool and street but also elevated enough to wear out," Park tells PEOPLE of the shoes she models in the campaign. As a true testament to their comfort, though, Park says she wore her Unos for the entire day of filming — which was a lot of dancing — and she never had to worry about a blister or her feet slipping out of the shoe. "I think the best compliment for a shoe in terms of comfort is forgetting about the shoe completely," she says. "As soon as you're thinking about your shoes, you're getting a blister from a heel." The Unos on spotlight in this campaign are the Shimmer Away, which come in pink, black, red and white. Beyond her Skechers, though, there are a handful of other things this jet setter can't live without. Find out what she keeps on her vanity, in her closet and in her suitcase at all times. 02 of 11 Skechers Uno courtesy "Everything from the colors to the texture to having a little bit of a heel — and also the fact that you can just slip it on — it's all super essential. I travel a lot and I have to throw everything into a suitcase, so it's like, 'How do I have the most versatile wardrobe taking up as little space as possible?' I really wanted [shoes] that feel global — you could wear them in any city at any time of day and even wear them out for dinner." Buy it! Skechers Uno, $85; skechers.com 03 of 11 Rose Water Mist courtesy "I use this religiously. I always have it in my purse for planes, and now because I have to wear makeup a lot more. Also if I ever go in the warm weather or something, it's just a nice refresher." Buy it! Mario Badescu Rose Water Mist, $7; sephora.com 04 of 11 Pangaia Sweats courtesy "I love Pangaia so much because they're sustainable, and I love a sustainable brand. They have great colors, so I have a lot of their stuff. I love that you can put it under an oversized blazer, and it looks like it's an outfit even though it's just sweats." Buy it! Pangaia Signature Track Pants, $155; pangaia.com 05 of 11 Face Masks courtesy "Any and all kinds of face masks! I like 111Skin and La Mer. Usually, I use them to get the serum on my face to prep for the FaceGym Pro." Buy it! 111Skin Rose Gold Brightening Facial Treatment Mask Box, $135; neimanmarcus.com 06 of 11 3.1 Phillip Lim Cargo Pants courtesy "These are my go-to cargo pants. That's my first article of clothing I'll pack. They're just comfortable all the time, and they look elevated enough to wear to a nice dinner." Buy it! 3.1 Phillip Lim Tapered Cargo Pants, $475; saksfifthavenue.com 07 of 11 Saje Essential Oils courtesy "I always have one nearby. Love these. All kinds of them — for travel, for sleep, everything. They just refresh your aura." Buy it! Saje Pocket Farmacy, $65; saje.com 08 of 11 Sulwhasoo Cleansing Oil courtesy "I use the Sulwhasoo cleanser. It's a Korean brand, and I'm Korean. My mom used to use that too." Buy it! Sulwhasoo Gentle Cleansing Oil, $40; sephora.com 09 of 11 FaceGym Pro courtesy "This is my number one thing now. I'll use it on half my face when I'm on set before I put on makeup. It's really changed my face, because it's a workout for your skin." Buy it! Pure Lift Face, $520; facegym.com 10 of 11 Oversize Blazer courtesy "You will hardly ever see me traveling or running errands without an oversized blazer, because of the pockets. Whenever I'm in L.A. or Paris, it's a lot of neutrals." Buy it! Steve Madden Kaira Blazer, $99; stevemadden.com 11 of 11 Face Serum courtesy "I just love the smell. My mom used to use it too, so it always reminds me of her. I love having that. I really didn't get into serums until COVID. Now, I'm obsessed with skincare." Buy it! Lancôme Advanced Génifique Radiance Boosting Face Serum, $132; sephora.com