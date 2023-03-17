These Are the Style and Beauty Essentials Ashley Park Can't Live Without

01 of 11

Ashley Park Is the Dancing Queen

Courtesy of Skechers

When Skechers tapped Ashley Park for its latest campaign spot, it only made sense to have her star in a big dance production for the commercial. As a theater actress — as well as one of the stars of Netflix's Emily in Paris — Park was happy to oblige, all while donning her new favorite Skechers, the Uno.

"What I love about these Skechers is that I can be comfortable all day and that look cool and street but also elevated enough to wear out," Park tells PEOPLE of the shoes she models in the campaign.

As a true testament to their comfort, though, Park says she wore her Unos for the entire day of filming — which was a lot of dancing — and she never had to worry about a blister or her feet slipping out of the shoe.

"I think the best compliment for a shoe in terms of comfort is forgetting about the shoe completely," she says. "As soon as you're thinking about your shoes, you're getting a blister from a heel."

The Unos on spotlight in this campaign are the Shimmer Away, which come in pink, black, red and white.

Beyond her Skechers, though, there are a handful of other things this jet setter can't live without. Find out what she keeps on her vanity, in her closet and in her suitcase at all times.