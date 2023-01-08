Ashley Olsen's Wedding to Louis Eisner Was 'a Perfect Celebration,' Source Says

Ashley Olsen's wedding to Louis Eisner couldn't have been more "perfect!"

The fashion mogul, 36, tied the knot with Eisner, 33, in a private ceremony in late December.

Now, a source tells PEOPLE that Olsen and Eisner's special day "was a small affair" that was attended by friends and family, including Olsen's twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen and younger sister Elizabeth Olsen.

"She is very close with her family. Louis is very close with his family too, and they were in attendance as well," the source says. "For them, it was a perfect celebration. They never wanted a huge wedding."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Olsen has been linked to Eisner, an artist and son of jewelry designer Lisa Eisner, since October 2017.

Famously private about her love life, the star has yet to publicly comment on their relationship.

In June 2019, Olsen sparked engagement buzz while out on a movie and dinner date in Los Angeles with Eisner.

The star dressed casually in an oversize black sweatshirt and matching sweatpants, but it was the prominent dark band worn on her left ring finger that stood out the most.

The Full House alum and her twin sister opened up about why they are low-key people with a minimalistic style in June 2021, sharing that keeping their personal matters out of the spotlight is part of how they grew up.

"We were raised to be discreet people," Mary-Kate told i-D at the time, when asked about their fashion label The Row's discreet, modest style.

"I think that potentially that's just our aesthetic, our design preference," Ashley added. "But that doesn't mean that we don't also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal."

"Sometimes a collection even starts quite like that, and then gets pared down," she continued. "It doesn't always start from that simplistic place."