Ashley Olsen just set the bar high for wedding guest looks.

The fashion mogul, 33, wore a fabulously dramatic Marc Jacobs tulle gown to Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney’s wedding in Newport, Rhode Island on Saturday.

Paparazzi barely managed to catch a glimpse of Olsen and her equally well-dressed date (presumably artist boyfriend Louis Eisner), but the side shot is promising. From what we can see, Olsen’s Fall 2019 look featured puffy shoulders and sequin-embellished tulle sleeves.

The Row founder secured her updo hairstyle with a chic black barrette and accessorized with black sunglasses, as per usual.

And Olsen wasn’t the only well-dressed guest at the star-studded ceremony — Sienna Miller stunned in a red off-the-shoulder Johanna Ortiz dress with balloon sleeves and a playful trumpet hemline. She teamed the look with a gold headband and small stud earrings.

A-list celebrities like Emma Stone, Kris Jenner, Adele, Amy Schumer, Cameron Diaz and director David O. Russell also attended the wedding and the reception that followed.

Lawerence, 29, and Maroney, 34, tied the knot at the Belcourt of Newport (a mansion designed in 1894 by renowned American architect Richard Morris Hunt) months after getting engaged in February.

The estate was inspired by Louis XIII’s hunting lodge at Versailles. It’s currently the home of Alex and Ani CEO Carolyn Rafaelian.

On Friday, Nicole Richie, Joel Madden, Diaz and Miller were spotted as guests at the couple’s rehearsal dinner, during which the pair hosted a clambake under a white tent on Rose Island.

In June, Lawrence called Maroney “the greatest human being I’ve ever met.”

“He really is, and he gets better,” she added while speaking on Catt Sadler’s podcast Naked with Catt Sadler.

“I don’t know, I started with the basics,” the actress continued, when asked why she chose to marry him. “‘How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?’ It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”