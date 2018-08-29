Ashley Olsen Goes Super Casual in Sweatpants and Yeezy Sneakers on a Stroll with Male Friend

WCP/BACKGRID

Ashley Olsen‘s west-coast wardrobe seems to be a bit more casual than her usual New York City style.

The star, 32, went for a stroll in Los Angeles on Tuesday, walking arm-in-arm with a man who appears to be L.A.-based artist Louis Eisner. And in a major change from her usual outfits of jeans, blazers and kitten heels, the fashion designer was sporting sweats from head to toe.

Olsen stepped out with Eisner Tuesday morning wearing a white t-shirt emblazoned with a photo of a man and woman who appears to be smoking marijuana, along with the words, “high wasted” and “style and fashion magazine for stoner girls.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s Life in the Spotlight — from Full House to Now

The fashion icon paired the shirt with an oversize red, yellow and gray plaid shirt, baggy green sweatpants, black Yeezy sneakers and large aviator sunglasses.

Splash News

As for 30-year-old Eisner, who Olsen was last seen with in June during a night out in London, he was dressed in a green hoodie with red and yellow graffiti graphics paired with a green track pants. The artist and son of jewelry designer Lisa Eisner teamed the ensemble with brown hiking-style sneakers.

ETHAN JAMES GREEN FOR WSJ. MAGAZINE

It’s not the only time Olsen has dressed down lately. In a photo shoot for WSJ. Magazine, Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen were captured wearing sweaters, dress pants and flip flops — a twist from their extensive selection of heels.

Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

The star also shared in the piece that she’s considering relocating to Los Angeles — a move that would, in theory, bring her closer to Eisner, who she has been linked to since October 2017, full time.