Ashley Olsen Runs Fashion Empire in NYC as Mary-Kate's Bid for Emergency Divorce Is Denied

Ashley Olsen was seen at her New York City office the day the news broke of her sister Mary-Kate Olsen's divorce

Ashley Olsen is holding down the business in New York City, as her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen focuses on her divorce from Olivier Sarkozy.

Ashley, 33, was photographed in N.Y.C. on Wednesday, outside her office wearing a navy blue trench coat, oversize button-down shirt and loose trousers, with a black protective face mask and gloves.

She was spotted again in the city on Thursday, wearing a brown trench coat, black maxi skirt, black sandals, face mask and gloves, in SoHo.

The sisters are both founders and critically-acclaimed designers of their two clothing lines, the luxury brand The Row and contemporary collection Elizabeth and James (which recently partnered with Kohl's). Together they've won five CFDA Awards including Womenswear Designer of the Year, in 2012 and 2015, and Accessory Designer of the Year in 2014, 2018 and 2019.

In the past, they've compared their sisterly bond to marriage. “We do everything together,” Ashley said in a 2018 WSJ. Magazine interview. “We came out of the womb doing that,” Mary-Kate added.

The sisters also described their relationship as a “a marriage and a partnership.” Like most long-term couples, they “have had ups and downs,” Ashley shared, adding, “It’s been 32 years of learning how to communicate.”

Mary-Kate, 33, hasn't been photographed since the news of her split from her husband of five years, Olivier Sarkozy, was reported on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Mary-Kate requested an emergency order to file for divorce from Sarkozy. She reportedly signed a petition to divorce the French banker, 50, on April 17, but due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, New York courts haven't been accepting divorce filings — except in cases of emergency.

Mary-Kate cited fears of being forced out of her New York City apartment by her husband Olivier Sarkozy and being at risk of losing her personal property in an emergency affidavit, which sought the court to grant her application for divorce "an essential matter." However, Olsen's request was denied on Thursday.

"This application is an emergency because my husband expects me to move out of our home on Monday, May 18, 2020, in the middle of New York City being on pause due to COVID-19," Olsen said, according to a copy of the affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

"I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home that we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well," Olsen said, adding that she is "gravely concerned that my husband will dissipate, dispose of and/or secret not only my separate property belongings but also our marital property belongings that are in the Gramercy Apartment."

New York courts spokesman Lucian Chalfen told PEOPLE on Thursday that a New York Supreme Judge "decided that it is not essential so they can’t file anything at this point."

This was Mary-Kate's first marriage and second for banker, who shares two children with his ex-wife Charlotte Bernard. He is also the half-brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy.