Is This Ashley Olsen's Wedding Ring? Star Steps Out Wearing Gold Band After Marrying Louis Eisner

Ashley Olsen certainly knows how to ring in the new year.

The fashion designer stepped out in New York City on Wednesday night wearing what appears to be her wedding ring — a classic gold band — marking the first time she's been publicly spotted wearing it since secretly marrying Louis Eisner in December.

The two wed on Dec. 28 in Bel-Air, California, in an intimate ceremony. A source told PEOPLE that their special day "was a small affair" that was attended by friends and family, including Olsen's twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, and younger sister Elizabeth Olsen.

"She is very close with her family. Louis is very close with his family too, and they were in attendance as well," the source said. "For them, it was a perfect celebration. They never wanted a huge wedding."

Though Olsen, 36, has been seen wearing both her engagement ring and wedding ring, and has been linked to Eisner, 34, since 2017, she has not publicly spoken on her relationship. She first sparked engagement rumors back in 2019 when she was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand.

While out on a movie and dinner date in Los Angeles with Eisner — an artist and son of jewelry designer Lisa Eisner — Olsen was seen with a prominent dark band. In the most recent pictures of the Row designer, that band looks to have been swapped with a thick gold band instead.

The couple has remained low-key throughout their relationship, largely avoiding the spotlight and red carpet events. Eisner did share a rare picture of Olsen on Instagram, though, in 2021.

The fashion mogul was snapped enjoying a cold beverage while on a hike in the woods.

For her outdoor adventure, Ashley rocked a white sweatshirt with linen pants and a button-up shirt stylishly tied around her waist. She completed the look with black Yeezy sneakers, a matching baseball cap and oversized sunglasses.

In the picture shared to Eisner's Instagram Story, the fashion designer was also seen carrying an unusual accessory: a black machete.

Eisner did not add a caption to Olsen's photo, though he followed up the shot with a snap of himself standing on a log over a pond.

Though Olsen and her twin sister led quite public lives as child stars, they have since retreated into being more private people as adults.

"We were raised to be discreet people," Mary-Kate told i-D in June 2021, when asked about their fashion label The Row's discreet, modest style.

"I think that potentially that's just our aesthetic, our design preference," Ashley added, "But that doesn't mean that we don't also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal. Sometimes a collection even starts quite like that, and then gets pared down. It doesn't always start from that simplistic place."