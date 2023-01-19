Is This Ashley Olsen's Wedding Ring? Star Steps Out Wearing Gold Band After Marrying Louis Eisner

Olsen and Eisner tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in December

By Hedy Phillips
Published on January 19, 2023 03:08 PM
Ashley Olsen wedding ring
Photo: The Image Direct

Ashley Olsen certainly knows how to ring in the new year.

The fashion designer stepped out in New York City on Wednesday night wearing what appears to be her wedding ring — a classic gold band — marking the first time she's been publicly spotted wearing it since secretly marrying Louis Eisner in December.

The two wed on Dec. 28 in Bel-Air, California, in an intimate ceremony. A source told PEOPLE that their special day "was a small affair" that was attended by friends and family, including Olsen's twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, and younger sister Elizabeth Olsen.

Ashley Olsen wedding ring
The image Direct

"She is very close with her family. Louis is very close with his family too, and they were in attendance as well," the source said. "For them, it was a perfect celebration. They never wanted a huge wedding."

Though Olsen, 36, has been seen wearing both her engagement ring and wedding ring, and has been linked to Eisner, 34, since 2017, she has not publicly spoken on her relationship. She first sparked engagement rumors back in 2019 when she was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand.

While out on a movie and dinner date in Los Angeles with Eisner — an artist and son of jewelry designer Lisa Eisner — Olsen was seen with a prominent dark band. In the most recent pictures of the Row designer, that band looks to have been swapped with a thick gold band instead.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Louis Eisner and Ashley Olsen attend the YES 20th Anniversary Gala on September 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for YES 20th Anniversary Gala)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The couple has remained low-key throughout their relationship, largely avoiding the spotlight and red carpet events. Eisner did share a rare picture of Olsen on Instagram, though, in 2021.

The fashion mogul was snapped enjoying a cold beverage while on a hike in the woods.

For her outdoor adventure, Ashley rocked a white sweatshirt with linen pants and a button-up shirt stylishly tied around her waist. She completed the look with black Yeezy sneakers, a matching baseball cap and oversized sunglasses.

In the picture shared to Eisner's Instagram Story, the fashion designer was also seen carrying an unusual accessory: a black machete.

Eisner did not add a caption to Olsen's photo, though he followed up the shot with a snap of himself standing on a log over a pond.

Louis Eisner and Ashley Olsen
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for YES 20th Anniversary Gala

Though Olsen and her twin sister led quite public lives as child stars, they have since retreated into being more private people as adults.

"We were raised to be discreet people," Mary-Kate told i-D in June 2021, when asked about their fashion label The Row's discreet, modest style.

"I think that potentially that's just our aesthetic, our design preference," Ashley added, "But that doesn't mean that we don't also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal. Sometimes a collection even starts quite like that, and then gets pared down. It doesn't always start from that simplistic place."

Related Articles
Seal Leni Klum
Leni Klum and Seal Wear Coordinating Outfits for Father-Daughter Date at 'Shotgun Wedding' Premiere 
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Raven-Symoné attends Variety's Family Entertainment awards at the West Hollywood EDITION on December 08, 2022 in West Hollywood, California, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Raven-Symone attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "You People" at Regency Village Theatre on January 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
The Must-See Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2023 
Jennifer Lopez Looks
Jennifer Lopez Pulls Out 3 Major Looks in 1 Day for 'Shotgun Wedding' Promo — and Serves Up Bridal Vibes
Courtney Cox and Laura Dern get matching tattoos with kids
Courteney Cox, Laura Dern and Their Kids Get Matching Tattoos: 'We Might Have Sleeves by 2025'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 18, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez Sparkles in Gold at 'Shotgun Wedding' Los Angeles Premiere — See the Red Carpet Photo
Sam Smith Twerks In Custom, Barely There, Heavily Distressed Jeans
Sam Smith Shows Off Their Dance Moves in Custom Barely There Jeans: 'Keep Serving'
Joaquim Valente, Gisele
How Gisele Bündchen's Jiu-Jitsu Practice with Joaquim Valente Led to the 'Best Version' of Herself
Princess Diana, Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Buys Famous Princess Diana Amethyst Cross Pendant for $197,453 at Auction
Reese Witherspoon, ariana grande
Blonde Ariana Grande Breaks Out the Elle Woods' 'Bend and Snap' for New R.E.M. Beauty Video: WATCH
Alix Earle and Hailey Bieber attend OBB Media’s Grand Opening of OBB Studios on January 14, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
TikTok Star Alix Earle Mingles — and Matches! — with Hailey Bieber at LA OBB Studios Event
Emily Ratajkowski fragrance interview Credit to Viktor & Rolf
Emily Ratajkowski Joins Viktor & Rolf as Face of Flowerbomb — Reveals Her Favorite Scent on a Man
Kelly Ripa Takes a 'Pre Botox' Break to Share Her Book with Her Doctor
Kelly Ripa Takes 'Pre Botox' Break to Share Her Book with Her 'True Love,' Her Dermatologist
jenna ortega
Jenna Ortega Wows Paris Fashion Week in a Backless Hooded Saint Laurent Gown — See the Daring Look
Idina Menzel Haircut
Idina Menzel Shows Off New Bob Haircut: 'So This Happened'
Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz, Roger Federer
Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz and Roger Federer Unveiled as 2023 Met Gala Co-Chairs
Kim Kardashian Gives Herself Hilarious ‘British Chav’ Makeover
Kim Kardashian Gives Herself Hilarious 'British Chav' Extreme Makeover on TikTok