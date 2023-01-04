Ashley Olsen Marries Boyfriend Louis Eisner in Intimate Wedding Ceremony in Bel-Air: Report

Ashley Olsen and Louis Eisner have been romantically linked since October 2017, with Ashley being notoriously private about her love life

By
Published on January 4, 2023 09:58 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Louis Eisner and Ashley Olsen attend the YES 20th Anniversary Gala on September 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for YES 20th Anniversary Gala)
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Ashley Olsen is married, according to a new report.

The fashion mogul, 36, tied the knot with Louis Eisner in a private ceremony on Dec. 28, Page Six reports.

The pair exchanged their vows in front of about 50 of their closest family and friends at a home in Bel-Air, sources told the outlet.

Ashley has been linked to Eisner, an artist and son of jewelry designer Lisa Eisner, since October 2017.

Notoriously private about her love life, the star has yet to publicly comment on their relationship. A rep for the fashion mogul did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In June 2019, Ashley sparked engagement buzz while out on a movie and dinner date in Los Angeles with Eisner.

The star dressed casually in an oversize black sweatshirt and matching sweatpants, but it was the prominent dark band worn on her left ring finger that stood out the most.

Ashley Olsen
Louis Eisner/Instagram

Two years later, Eisner posted a rare photo of Ashley enjoying a cold beverage as the two hiked in the woods.

In the picture shared to Eisner's Instagram Story, the fashion designer was also seen carrying an unusual accessory: a black machete.

RELATED VIDEO: Ashley Olsen Walks Red Carpet for First Time in 2 Years in All-Black Ensemble

Eisner, 33, did not add a caption to Ashley's photo, though he followed up the shot with a snap of himself standing on a log over a pond.

The Full House alum and her twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, opened up about why they are low-key people with a minimalistic style in June 2021, sharing that keeping their personal matters out of the spotlight is part of how she and Ashley grew up.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We were raised to be discreet people," Mary-Kate told i-D, when asked about their fashion label The Row's discreet, modest style.

"I think that potentially that's just our aesthetic, our design preference," Ashley added, "But that doesn't mean that we don't also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal. Sometimes a collection even starts quite like that, and then gets pared down. It doesn't always start from that simplistic place."

Related Articles
Ashley Olsen
Ashley Olsen's Boyfriend Shares Rare Photo of Star as She Hikes Through the Woods with a Machete
Ashley Olsen
Ashley Olsen Walks Red Carpet for First Time in 2 Years in All-Black Ensemble
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Are All Smiles at The Row's Paris Fashion Week Show
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Are All Smiles at The Row's Paris Fashion Week Presentation
Meghan Markle Style Evolution
Meghan Markle's Style Evolution: Her Most Iconic Outfits Over the Years
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Kate Hudson attends the "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" European Premiere Closing Night Gala during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 16, 2022 in London, England
Kate Hudson's Dating History: From Owen Wilson to Danny Fujikawa
Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead attend The 33rd Producers Guild Awards Supported By GreenSlate at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Relationship Timeline
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Best Fashion Moments of All Time
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave from the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on the Long Walk as they head back towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding: All the Details
Dax Shepard Ashley Olsen
Dax Shepard Says He 'Dated' Ashley Olsen, Recalls Being 'Thunderstruck' by Her Beauty
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Relationship Timeline
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline
Mary-Kate Olsen, Olivier Sarkozy
Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy's Relationship: A Look Back
Daniel Craig (L) and Rachel Weisz attend the 7th Annual Governors Awards honoring Spike Lee, Gena Rowlands and Debbie Reynolds, in Hollywood, California, on November 14, 2015
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz's Relationship Timeline
2021 CFDA Fashion Awards
Ashley Olsen Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance Without Sister Mary-Kate at 2021 CFDA Awards