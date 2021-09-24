Ashley Olsen Walks Red Carpet for First Time in 2 Years in All-Black Ensemble

Ashley Olsen's last red carpet appearance was in June 2019, when she and twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen attended the CFDA Awards

Ashley Olsen is ready for her closeup.

On Thursday evening, the 35-year-old fashion designer and former actress walked the red carpet for the first time in two years. The outing marked Ashley's first carpet since June 2019, when she and twin sister Mary-Kate attended that year's CFDA Awards.

Last night, the Full House alum attended for the YES 20th Anniversary Celebration at The Maybourne Beverly Hills in California, an event which paid tribute to Young Eisner Scholars — a non-profit organization that "identifies promising students from underserved communities and equips them with the resources, support, and academic skills required for success through high school, college, and career," according to its website.

Former David Geffen Company president Eric Eisner is the founder of YES, and also happens to be the father of Ashley's boyfriend, Louis Eisner. Eric attended the event with his wife Lisa, while Louis and Ashley stepped out together.

Louis Eisner and Ashley Olsen Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for YES 20th Anniversary Gala

For the night out, the designer wore a dark, all-black ensemble, including a black coat, while Louis kept it simple in a black jacket and white dress shirt.

Earlier this year, Mary-Kate, 35, opened up in a rare interview about why she and her sister have avoided the public eye in recent years.

Speaking with i-D about their fashion line, The Row, Mary-Kate said that maintaining a private personal life is part of how she and Ashley grew up.

Louis Eisner and Ashley Olsen Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for YES 20th Anniversary Gala

"We were raised to be discreet people," Mary-Kate said, when asked about The Row's modest style.

"I think that potentially that's just our aesthetic, our design preference," Ashley added. "But that doesn't mean that we don't also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal. Sometimes a collection even starts quite like that, and then gets pared down. It doesn't always start from that simplistic place."

Mary-Kate Olsen Reveals Why She and Twin Sister Ashley Are 'Discreet' People in Rare Interview

The twins recently had a red carpet moment together at the 2021 Emmy Awards, although they were not actually present at the ceremony, honoring the best of the best in television.

Instead, their younger sister Elizabeth Olsen arrived at the 73rd annual awards show Sunday, dazzling in a white gown designed by her older sisters and their luxury brand. Elizabeth, 32, was up for numerous nominations for her role in Marvel's WandaVision.

Elizabeth olsen Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

"Elizabeth is so lucky to have two sisters who are incredible designers and know her style so well," the actress' stylist Elizabeth Stewart previously told PEOPLE, also calling the look they created "a classic The Row aesthetic — simple, pristine, beautiful."

"Elizabeth wanted to work with her sisters because who better to understand what is important to her and what will make her feel her best," Stewart added. "In turn Mary-Kate and Ashley wanted to bring her vision to life."