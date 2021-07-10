The fashion mogul, 35, was snapped enjoying a cold beverage while on a hike in the woods by boyfriend Louis Eisner on Friday

Ashley Olsen's Boyfriend Shares Rare Photo of Star as She Hikes Through the Woods with a Machete

Ashley Olsen is taking her street style into the wilderness.

The fashion mogul, 35, was snapped enjoying a cold beverage while on a hike in the woods by boyfriend Louis Eisner on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For her outdoor adventure, Ashley rocked a white sweatshirt with linen pants and a button-up shirt stylishly tied around her waist. She completed the look with black Yeezy sneakers, a matching baseball cap, and oversized sunglasses.

In the picture shared to Eisner's Instagram Story, the fashion designer was also seen carrying an unusual accessory: a black machete.

Eisner, 32, did not add a caption to Ashley's photo, though he followed up the shot with a snap of himself standing on a log over a pond.

RELATED VIDEO: Mary-Kate Olsen Reveals Why She and Twin Sister Ashley Are 'Discreet' People in Rare Interview

Ashley has been linked to Eisner, an artist and son of jewelry designer Lisa Eisner, since October 2017. Notoriously private about her love life, the star has yet to publicly comment on their relationship.

The Full House alum's twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, opened up about why they are what she called "discreet people" earlier this month, sharing that keeping their personal matters out of the spotlight is part of how she and Ashley grew up.

"We were raised to be discreet people," Mary-Kate told i-D, when asked about their fashion label The Row's discreet, modest style.