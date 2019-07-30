Is Ashley Olsen Wearing an Engagement Ring? Star's Left Hand Bling Sparks Speculation  

Image zoom FIA Pictures / MEGA

Elizabeth may not be the only Olsen sister celebrating an engagement.

Her older sister, Ashley Olsen, sparked her own relationship buzz on Monday while out on a movie and dinner date in Los Angeles with artist boyfriend, Louis Eisner.

The designer, 33, dressed casually in an oversize black sweatshirt and matching sweatpants, but it was the prominent dark band worn on her left ring finger that stood out the most. The couple hit the theater to see the buzzed about blockbuster Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Although this is a departure from her typical jeans-and-blazer outfit, Olsen has been spotted with Eisner wearing a comfortable-yet-chic sweatpants look before. Last August, Olsen was photographed in LA with Eisner wearing a graphic t-shirt, plaid flannel, green sweatpants (matching Eisner) and Yeezy sneakers.

Olsen has always been known to mix up her jewelry, often wearing a number of rings on both hands. Earlier this month, she wore a similar black band on her right hand while at the Longines Global Champions Tour in Chantilly, France (photo below). That ring featured a red stone in the center.

Olsen has been linked to the artist since October 2017. The two have yet to comment on their relationship status, but seemed to have grown closer since they were first spotted together. Most recently, Olsen and Eisner celebrated the star’s 33rd birthday together in NYC.