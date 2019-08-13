Ashley Iaconetti Says Husband Jared Haibon 'Looks Sexy' Wearing His Neil Lane Wedding Band

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon tied the knot Sunday in Rhode Island – and the Bachelor alums’ romantic ceremony would not have been complete without a set of Neil Lane wedding bands.

Iaconetti, 31, and Haibon, 30, who got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise last June, said “I do” on Sunday in front of 180 people, including Bachelor and Bachelorette alums Nick Viall, Becca Tilley and Ben Higgins.

“They’re one of the nicest, bubbliest and happiest couples I’ve really ever worked with,” Lane, the Bachelor’s go-to jeweler tells PEOPLE, exclusively. “They were the easiest people. I don’t have better words.”

As a departure from his typical design process, Lane spent one-on-one time with the couple to design their perfect rings. “It was fun when they came in,” Lane says. “Ashley was bubbly and excited, and Jared was easy and breezy. They really were having a blast trying them on, and giggling.”

Image zoom Courtesy Neil Lane; Inset: Rebecca Yale Photography

Lane describes Iaconetti’s band as “traditional, yet princess-y.”

“We put the diamonds all three sides, so everywhere you look, there’s a little sparkle,” he notes. “It was a lot of work. It’s over 120 little diamonds. That’s a lot of diamonds to get in a small area.”

The celebrity jeweler created Iaconetti’s “over-the-top fairytale” band to match her equally blinged-out halo engagement ring, which he designed with Haibon.

“I had an idea of what Ashley liked not only from her sister and her good friend, but also from me just knowing her,” Haibon says of collaborating on his bride’s engagement ring with Lane. “I knew she would want a radiant cut and not a circle cut. And I put in my own spin on it with the halo [cut].”

And Iaconetti certainly approved of the engagement ring when her now-husband proposed on Bachelor in Paradise.

Image zoom Ari Michelson

“When he opened up the box in Paradise for the proposal and I saw [the ring], I was like, ‘No way. That’s the ring I always imagined.’” Iaconetti says.

Her inspiration came from actress Leah Michelle’s engagement ring, which features a rectangular radiant cut with a pave diamond band.

For Haibon’s band, Lane went with a classic round style. “It’s thick, but has substance to it,” the jeweler adds. “We have a little three-dimensionality to it; we engraved it and put milgrain detailing on the top and the bottom. Milgraining is etching little bumps on the [edge] of the band. When we came to try on he slipped it on and it was perfect.”

Image zoom Courtesy Neil Lane

“He looks even sexier with a wedding band,” Iaconetti adds. “There’s nothing sexier than a guy in a wedding band.”

Even after years of working with Bachelor couples, Lane says Iaconetti and Haibon are one of the sweetest couples he’s met. “Doing this was very organic, happy and joyful. I enjoyed the whole process,” Lane adds.