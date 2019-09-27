Ashley Iaconetti Loves Using This $3 Mask for Soft and Shiny Hair — and It's on Amazon

Image zoom Paul Morigi/Getty; Amazon

While we usually assume that anyone who is on TV or being photographed often uses high-end products in their beauty routines to look good as they do, that’s not always the case. We know Khloé Kardashian actually has a good mix of affordable finds in her skincare routine, and even Meghan Markle has said she uses $8 drugstore makeup wipes. And now, Bachelor in Paradise alum Ashley Iaconetti has chimed in on her own beauty bargain find — this $3 hair mask.

The TV personality was on a beauty trends Amazon livestream this week, where she talked about all her favorite beauty must-haves. While most of her picks were affordable (hello, $5 mascara), the Garnier Fructis Nourishing 1-Minute Hair Mask was definitely the cheapest buy. While the coconut option is Iaconetti’s favorite, there are a few different nourishing extracts to choose from, including avocado, papaya, and banana. Iaconetti said she loves the mask because it’s super quick to use, made from 98 percent naturally derived ingredients, detangles her knots, and makes her hair feel healthy.

Buy It! Garnier Fructis Nourishing 1-Minute Hair Mask, $2.97; amazon.com

“Yesterday I had hair that I hadn’t washed in a week in a half, it had a ton of product in there — hair spray, volumizer, it was teased at the root — it was a gigantic mess. I was really dreading washing my hair because I was like, I don’t know how I’m going to get all these knots out,” she said. “So I … ran this through everywhere — I used a good scoop, like a third of the thing. It made my hair so soft — you can see it looks soft and shiny right now. I feel like I haven’t destroyed my hair with teasing and hot tools because of this product.”

The color-safe mask also has hundreds of five-star reviews on Amazon from shoppers who say it left their hair silky and moisturized.

“Simply HEAVEN in a jar. I wish I could just wear this smell for everything. I get SO many compliments on how my hair smells now,” one shopper wrote about the papaya extract hair mask. “EVERYONE I know has commented on how stunning my hair is since I’ve switched to this product. I had pretty hair before, but this has taken it up a notch. And, no, I never received any products for free or anything. This is just my experience with the product and I’ve been telling everyone I know with long hair and intense conditioning needs to check it out. No one wants to spend a fortune on quality conditioner unless they have to.”

If you’re looking for an affordable, easy-to-use hair treatment, Iaconetti (and all these Amazon reviewers!) can’t recommend the Garnier Fructis Nourishing 1-Minute Hair Mask enough.