She’s been through three installments of the Twilight franchise and now it’s onto the fourth — Breaking Dawn Part 1 — and finally, Ashley Greene feels comfortable with the wig she wears to play Cullen sister Alice. “We wanted to make it a little more modern,” Greene told reporters at Comic-Con in San Diego Thursday when referencing the latest version of the super-short hairpiece. “We were trying to get it exactly right and tweaking it a little bit every time.” The challenge for Greene and director Bill Condon, who helped with the evolution of the looks, was to tailor the wig to their likings without alienating fans with too drastic of a change. Luckily, the latest incarnation seems to be just right. “I was very excited,” Greene said of working with Condon, plus the hair and makeup team, to finalize the latest look. “We made Alice a little more modern. It’s always been really fun to play Alice.” –Jennifer Garcia