Judging from paparazzi photos, Ashley Greene seems to embody the L.A. lifestyle better than anybody else. She always seems to be going to or coming from a workout, hydrating properly and getting her daily fix of Vitamin D. And it looks like we’re not the only ones who noticed — Oakley just tapped the Wish I Was Here actress to be the face of their 2014 ad campaign, and we’ve got the exclusive first look at the shots.

In the photos, Greene is seen doing one of her favorite things: Getting in a workout and looking darn good doing it. She gives us some workout hair inspiration in the first photo, while demonstrating some epic planks in the second. We don’t remember looking that chic during a workout, but maybe we’re just missing the right sunglasses.

“Fitness is a big priority in my life because I believe in all of the health benefits both physically and mentally. It makes me feel strong outside and in,” Greene says in a statement. “I’m proud to be part of this campaign because it allows me the platform to encourage and inspire others to live a healthy, well-balanced lifestyle.”

She adds to PEOPLE, “I try to do something active every day, whether it’s a workout, a hike, or a long walk with my dogs.” Consider us inspired to get off the ocuch today. Are you a big outdoor exerciser? What’s your stay-fit secret? Tell us below!