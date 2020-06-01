Ashley Graham's Husband Shot Her Harper's Bazaar UK Cover from Quarantine on Nebraska Family Farm

Ashley Graham is getting back to business — with a little help from her family!

The supermodel and new mom fronts the July cover of Harper’s Bazaar UK (on sale June 3, 2020) which was photographed by her husband Justin Ervin from their family farm in Nebraska while quarantining amid the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Erwin, a director and cinematographer, captured the serenity of Graham’s hometown in pictures of her posing in front of local stores, in the middle of a cornfield and inside a barn.

"Justin saw this one little white house on a hill, and that became the focal point for the whole shoot," Graham, who welcomed son Isaac with Ervin on Jan. 18, told Bazaar UK. "I did the styling and help art direct."

The Pretty Big Deal podcast host looks casual throughout, wearing natural hair and minimal makeup with basics like a button front dress, a bra and underwear set and a plain white tee. According to the fashion magazine, the “classic Americana” shoot was inspired by “Graham’s journey across America and the gentle hills and broad skies of Nebraska.”

She said her mother's boyfriend helped with lighting and stepped in as the production assistant. He was also "the guy who did the Starbucks run."

The supermodel added: "My mom was taking care of Isaac the whole time, carrying him in a front-facing sling, but she was also holding a light reflector. Everyone knew their role, but man, it was a lot of work!"

In one striking photo, Graham is sitting in the driver's seat of an old pick-up truck, gazing off into the distance. She told Bazaar UK that the RAM 1500 belonged to her grandfather who died six years ago.

"My mom left everything inside the same, from his ChapStick to his license in the visor and the money in the ashtray,” she shared. “I remember looking at the photo and thinking, “This is so cool. The four of us put this together, and it’s so cinematic.”

Graham continued, "It’s a beautiful moment to look back on during these weird times, and to remember that we had so much joy."

The mom of one previously shared that she and her family have been in Nebraska since March. She told Bazaar UK that her mother was the one who convinced her to leave their home in New York City, which has been the epicenter of the pandemic in the US.

"[My mom] said, 'It’s 20 hours, let’s just go and I’ll drive all the way.’ I thought we’d only be away a couple of weeks. Justin had just made a lamb roast, and he said, 'We’re not throwing this away,' so we put it in the back of the car and that was what we ate on the trip," Graham shared.