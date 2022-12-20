Ashley Graham Wears 'Obnoxious Amount of Boob Tape' with Chainmail Dress — See the Pics

Ashley Graham is getting her "freakum" on.

Over the weekend, the model stepped out in a Y2K gold chainmail mini dress from Poster Girl and gold hoop earrings to celebrate her friend Tori Kelly's 30th birthday soirée. While she definitely shined in the metallic jacquard-printed piece, there was some behind-the-scenes work required to pull off the outfit.

In an Instagram post, Graham, 35, flaunted her curves while confessing to the "obnoxious" amount of boob tape required to keep her "girls" up, due to the dress' back cutouts. A photo in the carousel shows Graham showing some side-boob while sticking her tongue out.

"when it's @torikelly's 30th and she says 2000s, I show up in my bday freakum dress, ikyk," she wrote in the caption, referring to track featured on Beyoncé's 2006 sophomore album B'Day.

The mom of three went for an early aughts vibe for her beauty look as well, sporting a spiked bun with face-framing pieces in her outfit snapshots.

Graham's post also showed highlights from the evening, including a slow-motion video of herself and Kelly (dressed in pink-tinted sunglasses and a silver two-piece) busting a move on the dance floor.

"slow mo vids 4 lyfe!!! hahah ur beautiful," commented the Unbreakable Smile singer.

Graham's shimmering ensemble doesn't come as a surprise, the model herself telling PEOPLE earlier this month about her love for bling.

"I do always kind of have diamonds on," the Pandora Brilliance Ambassador shared. "I even sleep in my Pandora: my necklaces and my rings and my earrings. I like to be able to have something that makes me feel a little bit fabulous."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

She's also never shied away from opening up about her body journey. "There will never be a time in my life where I'm not talking about my body. There just won't," she told PEOPLE in August. "It's just a reality of who I am and the ethos of my brand. Can you imagine waking up every morning and having to talk about something that you think the world should just get over?"

As for what she hopes her body positive attitude will lead to, Graham said, ""Hey, if I have to talk about it constantly to wake people up, to shake things up, that's fine," while adding, "I don't mind — I'll use my body for all of that. Also, I love empowering women."