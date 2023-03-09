Ashley Graham Is 'Dripping in Gold' as She Wears a Dramatic Breastplate — See the Look!

The model has spent the last month on the Fashion Week circuit — appearing in New York, London, Milan and Paris

Published on March 9, 2023 11:05 AM
Ashley Graham is seen on the front row of the Moschino fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024
Photo: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Ashley Graham is pushing the boundaries with her latest eye-catching look.

The model, 35, posted a video on Instagram Wednesday, where she applied Revlon lipstick with gold-painted arms and hands with only a gold breastplate covering her upper body.

"Dripping in gold✨," Graham wrote in the caption of her post.

The daring gold-dipped look was crafted by celebrity stylist Steven La Fuente, who has worked with Graham several times over the last two years — including styling her for a Vogue 7 Days 7 Looks segment. (La Fuente has also worked with Graham's friend and fellow model Karlie Kloss.)

L: Caption . PHOTO: Ashley Graham Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Ashley Graham Instagram

Graham, who became a mother of 3 after welcoming twin boys with husband Justin Ervin in January 2022, has been busy juggling motherhood and her busy career in recent months. Between New York, London, Milan and Paris, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model has been in full-on Fashion Week mode.

On Feb. 9, she kicked off New York Fashion Week atop the Empire State Building with IMG in what she called a "full circle moment," noting that the city has been her home for several years, but she had never made a visit to the iconic landmark.

She then went on to sit front row at Tory Burch's Fashion Week show alongside Claudia Sulewski, Maddie Ziegler, Lana Condor and Halima Aden.

After New York, she attended her first-ever London Fashion Week, kicking it off with London-based designer Richard Quinn's show. She then jetted off to Milan where she attended Italian fashion house Etro's show for their Fall-Winter 2023-2024 collection as well as Moschino's show, where she sat front row alongside J Balvin and his girlfriend Valentina Ferrer.

Ashley Graham
John Lamparski/Getty

Graham wrapped up Milan Fashion Week walking in Dolce & Gabbana's new "Sensuale" collection. She wore a draped red tulle dress with a black satin corset and red sandals as she walked the runway.

For the past week, Graham's been in Paris, where she's attended shows and events with Balmain, Off White, Chloe and Isabel Marant — and kept her followers up-to-date with her busy schedule.

She even donned an Etro look to "stomp her way around PFW," as she described it, in a pair of "insane boots" that designers at the Italian fashion house modified for her to wear.

RELATED VIDEO: Ashley Graham is One Relatable Mom:" I Learned to Love in a Way That I Never Knew I Could Love"

When she's not gracing the cover of a magazine or running around the world for Fashion Week, Graham is not only a mother of three, but a staunch advocate for body positivity.

She's dedicated her brand to being outspoken on anything and everything related to empowerment, and is searching for more acceptance in society.

"There will never be a time in my life where I'm not talking about my body. There just won't," Graham told PEOPLE in August. "It's just a reality of who I am and the ethos of my brand. Can you imagine waking up every morning and having to talk about something that you think the world should just get over?"

But when it comes to talking about her infamous curves, she's happy to do it, if it means making a change. "Hey, if I have to talk about it constantly to wake people up, to shake things up, that's fine," Graham said. "I don't mind — I'll use my body for all of that. Also, I love empowering women."

