Ashley Graham: ‘I’ve Had Many Dresses Split Up the Back on Me’

While Ashley Graham has perfected her red carpet poses by now, the model says she’s still not yet immune to wardrobe malfunctions.

“I have had many a dresses split up the back on me, whether it’s a slit in the back, a zipper in that busts open,” she tells PeopleStyle for our “5 Questions” video series recently (watch it above!). And she doesn’t really mind, either.

Her reason? “Because I like my dresses really tight, so if I’m sitting down or if I ate a little bit too much and then I go to the bathroom and try to shimmy something up or down, forget about it,” she says.

She’s also fearless when it comes to wearing sexy bras with cutouts, many of which she designs herself for her Addition Elle line.

“Cutouts are everything,” she says. “They are everywhere. I personally love to show off everything that’s going on underneath. It’s not an everyday look but, it’s definitely special occasion — see through everything, lace everything. So your bra has to be the best accessory of that outfit if your going to show it off.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

And her boldness transcends to social media, where she often tags her Instagram photos with her go-to hashtags, #beautybeyondsize and #thickthighssavelives. The former encourages curvy women to post photos of themselves in lingerie and swimwear. “#beautybeyondsize is something that’s really important to me because I think it created an element and a whole world for women who normally wouldn’t post photos of themselves in bikinis, in lingerie,” she says.

As for her other favorite hashtag, #thickthighssavelives, “it’s exactly that,” notes Graham. “My thighs are thick, they are luscious, and I got made fun of for them my whole life. And now I’m being praised for my thick thighs and they have saved my life many times, and I want to women to know that their thick thighs are saving their own lives.”

Watch the video above for more candid talk from Ashley Graham about why she always carries floss, her first major splurge and more. Tell us: Have you ever had a dress split up the back in public like Ashley? Let us know in the comments below.