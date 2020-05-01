Ashley Graham Walks in Charity Fashion Show 3 Months After Giving Birth to Son Isaac

Graham turned her hallway into a runway for the second edition of CR Runway "Fashion Unites," streaming worldwide now on YouTube

Ashley Graham is back on the runway — and from the comfort of her own home!

Just three months after welcoming son Isaac with husband Justin Ervin on Jan. 18, the supermodel transformed her hallway into a catwalk for “Fashion Unites,” the second edition of Carine Roitfeld and CR Fashion Books' CR Runway, produced remotely as a result of the novel coronavirus in collaboration with the amfAR Fund to Fight COVID-19.

The 30-minute fashion event featured self-filmed clips of Graham, 32, as well as fellow supermodels Karlie Kloss, Alessandra Ambrosio, Hailey Bieber, Adriana Lima, Joan Smalls, Amber Valletta, Winnie Harlow, Irina Shayk and more modeling pieces from their own personal wardrobes (styled remotely by Roitfeld and her team) while in self-isolation amid the pandemic.

Graham rocked black biker shorts teamed with a loose-fitting leopard-print shirt and a black lace bra peaking through for her first look during Friday's show, hosted by fashion personality Derek Blasberg during Friday’s show (streaming worldwide now on youtube.com/crrunwayxamfar).

The new mom then mixed quarantine comfort with fashion for the second walk down her at-home runway, wearing a white bodysuit accessorized with a black leather button down and white tube socks.

Although she's been keeping her hair and makeup mostly natural during quarantine, the star amped up her glam for the virtual fashion show, sporting a smokey eye and tousled waves.

Graham and her CR Runway co-stars gave fans an inside look at their quarantine set-ups, modeling from their bathrooms, backyards, living rooms, balconies and more. Some models, including Jasmine Tookes and Jasmine Sanders, even got their pups involved, while Chad White walked his make-shift runway holding his adorable son on his hip.

Earlier this week, Graham told PEOPLE, “I’m honored to be part of the first digital CR Runway with amfAR against COVID-19,” adding, “A special thank you to all the healthcare heroes and medical researchers continuing to fight for us all.”

Other famous faces, including Kim Kardashian West, Alexander Wang, Virgil Abloh, Diane von Fürstenberg, also made appearances during the global event. The Fabien Constant-directed show offer a much-needed moment of “creative inspiration and uplifting entertainment” while encouraging viewers to social distance and raising awareness for research efforts led by the amfAR Fund to Fight COVID-19, according to a CR Runway press release.

“In times of great uncertainty, it is even more important that we support one another, with material efforts and also with our voices, actions, talents, and common joys and passions,” Roitfeld, the former editor-in-chief of Vogue Paris, told PEOPLE. “It is also important to me to keep going and moving forward. With so many lives disrupted and reshaped, I wanted to embrace creativity as a way to inspire and unite everyone and contribute to the fight against COVID-19 in that way.”

“We created “Fashion Unites” with amfAR to safely celebrate the second edition of CR Runway for our communities across the world – offering a moment of hope, inspiration, and uplifting connection for those who are doing their part to self-isolate while helping to raise awareness for amfAR’s incredible coronavirus research efforts and expressing our gratitude for the real-life heroes who risk their lives fighting the pandemic on the front lines every day,” co-founder and president of CR Runway Vladimir Restoin-Roitfeld told PEOPLE.

