Ashley Graham Leaves Her Nebraska Farm for Fendi Show in Milan

The supermodel and new mom returned to New York City earlier this week after months of quarantining in Nebraska, then flew to Milan to make a very fashionable return from maternity leave a few days later

Ashley Graham is officially the world's coolest mom.

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old supermodel appeared in Fendi’s spring/summer 2021 show during Milan Fashion Week, marking her first time on the runway since welcoming son Isaac with husband Justin Ervin in January.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Graham returned to New York City earlier this week — after quarantining on her family's farm in Nebraska with Ervin and Isaac — then flew to Milan to make a very fashionable return from maternity leave just a few days later.

"Woke up in a @fendi dream ☁️🤍✨" she wrote on Instagram alongside three photos from the show, during which Graham styled her hair in a sleek low bun and wore minimal makeup as she modeled a sheer floral wrap dress over a black slip from the Italian fashion house's latest collection.

Image zoom Ashley Graham/Instagram

"It has been a difficult year for everyone and I’m so impressed by the fashion industry’s resilience and quick adapting," she continued. "Thank you to everyone who helped me (safely) get back to the runway. I missed it so much! 🙏"

Image zoom Ashley Graham/Instagram

Graham also shared a compilation of videos that gave followers a behind-the-scenes look at her life as a working mom using Instagram's new Reels feature. "The show must go on," she says in one clip, seemingly referring to the fact that Fendi pulled off a socially-distanced fashion show in the middle of a global pandemic.

“You know, hair did, getting makeup done and pumping," the supermodel says in a second video of herself getting glam before hitting the runway.

For this season's show — which featured a diverse line-up of models and a socially-distanced front row filled with celebs including Rita Ora, Paul Mescal and Kim Jones — designer Silvia Venturini Fendi told Vogue she wanted to represent “sisters, mother and son, father and son."

Image zoom Paul Mescal at Fendi Daniele Venturelli/Getty

"Different ages, different body shapes," she said of the cast. "It’s about memories, it’s about the future. It’s about family values, and family bonds."