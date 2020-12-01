Ashley Graham Says She Slid Into Jennifer Aniston's Instagram DMs: 'We Love to Root for Each Other'

Ashley Graham and Jennifer Aniston have a blossoming friendship — and it's all thanks to Instagram!

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday, Graham, 33, revealed that she befriended the Morning Show actress, 51, after directing messaging her on Instagram.

"Well I slid into her DMs first, but Jennifer Aniston and I definitely have lots of convos," Graham told host Andy Cohen.

"We love to root for each other," the model added of Aniston. "She's amazing."

Image zoom Ashley Graham and Jennifer Aniston | Credit: Getty (2)

During her WWHL interview, Graham also said that Susan Sarandon was the first celebrity who approached the supermodel and said that she was a fan.

"I love her," Graham said of the Thelma & Louise star. "We worked out at the same gym before quarantine and I would see her at the gym and she always remembered my name and I still am to this day just shocked. But I love her so much."

In September, Graham appeared in Fendi’s spring/summer 2021 show during Milan Fashion Week, marking her first time on the runway since welcoming son Isaac with husband Justin Ervin in January.

When asked by Cohen about participating in the star-studded event amid the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic, the Pretty Big Deal podcast host admitted that the "strangest part" was the lack of masks.

"It was probably the touch-ups backstage when a lot of the models didn't have masks on and here we are getting our lips touched-up," Graham explained. "It was a little bit weird, thinking about how we go from wearing a mask 24/7 to now, I'm just walking a runway without a mask."

Image zoom Ashley Graham at the Fendi fashion show during Milan Women's Fashion Week on Sept. 23 | Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

"So it was a little bit...you had to really have a conversation with yourself," Graham added.

Regardless, Graham confirmed that the show went on without interruption. "Everybody was safe and everybody did what they had to do. But it was still a great fashion moment and I'm very glad that I went," she said.

Graham showed off her look from the Milan runway on Instagram at the time. She wore her hair in a sleek low bun and had on minimal makeup as she modeled a sheer floral wrap dress over a black slip from Fendi's latest collection.