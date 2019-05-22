This year, swimsuit season is a family affair!

Model Ashley Graham has recruited her younger sister Abigail to star with her in the Swimsuits for All summer 2019 campaign, which was shot by photographer Ben Watts in the Dominican Republic.

“My little sister and I have always been strong presences in each other’s lives,” the 30-year-old supermodel said in a news release about the line that is now available online. “We’ve shared countless memories together and going through our childhood photos was a trip down memory lane.”

Graham said that her little sister “has always been my rock” and that she was “honored to have her by my side during this photoshoot.”

“Plus, she’s a new mom and has never looked hotter in a swimsuit!” she added.

Image zoom Ashley Graham and sister Abigail Ben Watts

Image zoom Ashley Graham and sister Abigail Ben Watts

Abigail was equally thrilled to pose alongside her sister.

“I love to support Ashley in everything she does, especially when it comes to promoting her message of beauty beyond size,” Abigail added. Like Graham, Abigail is also promoting body positivity by encouraging moms not to “stress” over “what you looked like before, during or after” pregnancy.

“Remember at one point you were carrying a child, a life, which is incredible in its self, that is miraculous,” Abigail said in the release. “Know that you’re not alone, in the mix of all of the emotions that come with motherhood, all of these changes to your body are part of a journey you are going through an continue on.”

“Don’t feel bad asking for help, there is absolutely nothing wrong with asking for help, I had to ask. My girlfriends had to ask. Many women that I know in general needed help because motherhood is hard so just don’t be afraid of it.”

Image zoom Ashley Graham and sister Abigail Ben Watts

The collection inspires some definite summertime vibes, reminding the sisters of their summers growing up together. Abigail recalled Midwestern road trips, visits to their grandparents’ house in Nebraska and beach days in Florida.

“My mom would make sure that whatever state we lived in previously that we would do a vacation in to visit a friend or a family group from that state, so that we could keep our friendships and connections strong,” the younger sister continued.

“For example, we went to Florida and to the beach and Ashley would get stung by jellyfish and it was hilarious. A lot of the people we traveled with we still talk to today which is so fun.”

Image zoom Ashley Graham and sister Abigail Ben Watts

The collection includes nine pieces that feature mesh panels, netting, exotic florals and animal prints.

This isn’t the first time Graham has celebrated one of her family members with her swimsuit collection.

Last year, Graham teamed up with her mom and role model, Linda Graham, to model her fifth capsule collection on-location in Agadir, Morocco for Swimsuit for All’s Power of Journey campaign.

“My mom has been my role model since childhood and has played a vital role in developing my confidence,” Graham said in a release.

Image zoom Ashley and her mom Linda Graham Swimsuits for All

“She promoted body positivity in our household before it was a movement. Her feel-good attitude toward her own body has shaped my ability to remain positive and self-assured,” Graham continued. “I could not think of anyone better to join me in celebrating beauty of all shapes and sizes in this campaign. Plus, she’s hot and looks incredible in the suits!”

The project was especially exciting for Linda as it was the first time she wore a bikini “since the 80s!”

“I don’t think I could have uncovered that inner strength without Ashley. That makes being a part of this campaign so much more special – she’s my rock and inspired me at age 53 to be proud of my body again after I lost my own fortitude.”