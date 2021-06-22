"As the weather gets warmer, I know a lot of people struggle with wearing less clothes and showing more skin," the model shared in an Instagram post Monday

Ashley Graham Encourages Fans to Embrace Their Bodies This Summer: 'It's Hot Out There and So Are You'

Ashley Graham is sharing some summertime encouragement.

The supermodel, 33, shared a nude selfie on Instagram, Monday, in an effort to remind. her followers to love the skin they're in.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"As the weather gets warmer, I know a lot of people struggle with wearing less clothes and showing more skin," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Graham's post included a gallery of photos of several woman proudly posing for the camera, including on showing off her stretch marks along with the words, "Beautiful. End of discussion."

"I hope these photos I've been tagged in of so many beautiful bodies motivates you to love the skin you're in," Graham continued. "Believe me when I say your body is beautiful, and I know it's easy to tell yourself the lie that you're not good enough, thin enough, sexy enough, 'flawless' enough to wear a tank top or a swimsuit, but it's hot out there and so are you."

"Don't let your mind stop you from enjoying your life to the fullest (and remember to say 'I love you' to yourself every day)!" she concluded.

Back in February, Graham spoke with WSJ. Magazine about being labeled a plus-size model.

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I hate that I constantly have to discuss my body, because I don't know any man that has to do that," the mother of one said at the time. "But what motivates me to continue to talk about my body is that I didn't have someone talking about their body when I was young."

Graham also explained that the lack of representation in the fashion industry inspired her to "keep it real" on social media.

"This is why I don't post like the 'perfect' Instagram photos," she said. "I keep it real and raw constantly because I want [people] to know that there are women with cellulite, with back fat, with stretch marks.... There are a lot of curvy women, plus-size women, fat women, whatever you want to call them."

A month before that, in January, Graham shared some photos that she had been tagged in of women embracing their bodies.

"Just wanted to say thank you for tagging me in all your beautiful pictures. It's not always easy to love every inch of your body," she wrote in the caption of that post. "I've learned it's a daily practice, not just a finish line."