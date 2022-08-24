Ashley Graham Shows Off Her Curves in Nude Instagram Video: 'Made in the Image of God'

The model shares 2-year-old son Isaac as well as 7-month-old twin boys Malachi and Roman with husband Justin Ervin

By
Published on August 24, 2022 08:09 PM
Ashley Graham IG Nude
Photo: Ashley Graham/instagram

Ashley Graham is celebrating her body!

In an Instagram post shared Wednesday, the mother of three posed fully nude in a short clip in which she lays on a bed and carefully covers herself with pillows. The next image in the Instagram carousel is a photo of a painting of a woman with the words "see yourself with the eyes of God" written across it.

A third image appears to be a close-up shot of the 34-year-old's body.

"Made in the image of God," the model — who shares 2-year-old son Isaac as well as 7-month-old twin boys Malachi and Roman with husband Justin Ervin — wrote in her caption.

This isn't the first time Graham has posted about her body after welcoming her twin boys in January. In June, she got candid with her Instagram followers by sharing a full-body video that highlighted her "strong" frame just five months after giving birth.

Ashley Graham IG Nude

"Posting this video for all the mamas who haven't and may never 'bounce back' and for anyone who needs to be reminded that your body is beautiful in its realest form," she wrote in the caption at the time.

"This is my strong, five-month-postpartum-been-pregnant-for-two-years body. as it is. in hopes to further normalize ALL bodies in every and any stage of life," she added below the clip flaunting her white underwear.

Ashley Graham IG Nude
Ashley Graham/instagram

Aside from opening up about her longer-than-expected pregnancy, Graham also talked to followers about learning to tandem breastfeed her boys, saying it took her "a solid few weeks of trial/error" as well as "lots of tears" before they started consistently latching.

"My doula who is also a lactation consultant was so kind and gentle with me in helping all 3 of us figure out how to do this together," Graham wrote in May.

