Ashley Graham Hits Back at Fat-Shaming Tweet, Invites Followers to Share Pictures of Themselves

After a Twitter user claimed the "fat positivity movement" was "getting out of hand," the model was quick to clap back

By
Published on December 22, 2022 05:30 PM
Ashley Graham Wears 'Obnoxious Amound of Boob Tape' in Chainmail 'Freakum' Dress
Photo: Ashley Graham/instagram

Ashley Graham is rallying her followers to be confident in themselves!

The model, 35, clapped back on Twitter this week after user Sameera Khan, who refers to herself as an "anti-woke journalist," posted images of Graham and shared in a since-deleted tweet that she thought the "fat positivity movement is getting out of hand," per The Cut.

It happened soon after Graham uploaded a pair of pictures, in which she was wearing a Y2K gold chainmail mini dress, and joked about wearing an "obnoxious" amount of boob tape to keep her "girls" up.

In response to Khan's comments, Graham uploaded another photo she took in the same dress, this time with her making a cheeky wink toward the camera.

"Quote tweet this with a photo of you taking 'fat positivity' too far," Graham wrote. "I'll start."

The tweet — which has since accumulated over 4,000 quote tweets and over 146,000 likes — has fans from around the world sharing images of themselves to join in on the moment with the model.

Several Twitter users then shared images and selfies of themselves proudly — with some opening up about "backhanded messages," and their own personal journeys learning to love their bodies. "Learn to love your body, rolls and all, its the only one u got," one Twitter user wrote.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: Ashley Graham seen wearing a total Schiaparelli look, outside Schiaparelli during Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)
Jeremy Moeller/Getty

Back in August, the mother of three opened up to PEOPLE about her mission to "shake things up" in the beauty industry, and how she doesn't intend to ever sugarcoat who she is.

"There will never be a time in my life where I'm not talking about my body. There just won't," Graham told PEOPLE. "It's just a reality of who I am and the ethos of my brand. Can you imagine waking up every morning and having to talk about something that you think the world should just get over?"

"Hey, if I have to talk about it constantly to wake people up, to shake things up, that's fine," she continued. "I don't mind — I'll use my body for all of that. Also, I love empowering women."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Graham, who welcomed twin boys with husband Justin Ervin on Jan. 7, told PEOPLE back in April that life with three kids was "Loud, organized chaos."

"Honestly, we are having so much fun. Even in the midst of the crying, and the poop, and the vomit and the engorged breasts, and the hair loss, and my ever-changing body," she shared. "Me, Justin, Isaac, Roman, Malachi — we're all hanging out in the living room, and we look at each other, Justin and I. We're like, 'Oh my God, we have three amazing kids,' and here we are, we're laughing and dancing."

Related Articles
Ashley Graham Wears 'Obnoxious Amound of Boob Tape' in Chainmail 'Freakum' Dress
Ashley Graham Wears 'Obnoxious Amount of Boob Tape' with Chainmail Dress — See the Pics
2022 Ashley graham exclusive Pandora images
Why Ashley Graham Wears Diamonds Everywhere (Including the Gym!)
https://www.instagram.com/ashleygraham/. Ashley Graham/Instagram; MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 16: Ashley Graham attends the Calendario Pirelli 2023 Presentation at Pirelli HangarBicocca on November 16, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage)
Ashley Graham Sons Play Together as She Celebrates Her First Thanksgiving as a Mom of Three
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: Ashley Graham seen wearing a total Schiaparelli look, outside Schiaparelli during Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)
Ashley Graham Says She's Appreciative of Her 'New Tummy' Nearly 10 Months After Welcoming Twins
Ashley Graham for pandora
Why Ashley Graham Continues to 'Shake Things Up' in the Fashion Industry: 'I Love Empowering Women'
Ashley Graham IG Nude
Ashley Graham Shows Off Her Curves in Nude Instagram Video: 'Made in the Image of God'
See Inside Ashley Graham's 'Gorgeous' Nursery for Twin Sons — and 'Big Boy Room' for Son Isaac!
See Inside Ashley Graham's 'Gorgeous' Nursery for Twin Sons — and 'Big Boy Room' for Son Isaac!
Ashley Graham Reveals She Combo Feeds Twins as She Opens Up About 'Stressful' Breastfeeding Journey
Ashley Graham Reveals She Combo Feeds Twins, Opens Up About 'Stressful' Breastfeeding Journey
Ashley Graham Shows Off 'New Tummy' in Topless Photo After Welcoming Twins: 'We've Been Through A Lot'
Ashley Graham Shares Topless Photo of 'New Tummy' After Welcoming Twins: 'Been Through a Lot'
Ashley Graham Puts Her Booty on Display in Naked Instagram Selfie https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgj6pqBOwvl/
Ashley Graham Puts Curves on Full Display in Nude Photo: 'My Booty's Out'
Ashley Graham Shares New Pic with all 3 Sons: 'Just Call Me Stonyfield'
Ashley Graham Shares Adorable New Photo with Three Sons: 'Just Call Me Stonyfield'
Ashley Graham x Fig.1 Beauty
How Ashley Graham Is Getting Her Beauty Groove Back After the Birth of Her Twins
Ashley Graham breastfeeding
Ashley Graham Says It Took 'Lots of Tears' Before Successfully Tandem Nursing Her Twin Boys
Ashley Graham Shows Progress of Her Hairline Growing Back in After It Fell Out Following Her Pregnancy
Ashley Graham Reveals Her Hairline Is Growing Back in After It Fell Out Following Her Pregnancy
Ashley Graham Instagram
Pregnant Ashley Graham Shares Sweet Note for Husband Justin Ervin's Birthday: 'The Best Dad'
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham Shares Photos Tandem Nursing 3-Month-Old Twin Sons Malachi and Roman