Ashley Graham Hits Back at Fat-Shaming Tweet, Invites Followers to Share Pictures of Themselves

Ashley Graham is rallying her followers to be confident in themselves!

The model, 35, clapped back on Twitter this week after user Sameera Khan, who refers to herself as an "anti-woke journalist," posted images of Graham and shared in a since-deleted tweet that she thought the "fat positivity movement is getting out of hand," per The Cut.

It happened soon after Graham uploaded a pair of pictures, in which she was wearing a Y2K gold chainmail mini dress, and joked about wearing an "obnoxious" amount of boob tape to keep her "girls" up.

In response to Khan's comments, Graham uploaded another photo she took in the same dress, this time with her making a cheeky wink toward the camera.

"Quote tweet this with a photo of you taking 'fat positivity' too far," Graham wrote. "I'll start."

The tweet — which has since accumulated over 4,000 quote tweets and over 146,000 likes — has fans from around the world sharing images of themselves to join in on the moment with the model.

Several Twitter users then shared images and selfies of themselves proudly — with some opening up about "backhanded messages," and their own personal journeys learning to love their bodies. "Learn to love your body, rolls and all, its the only one u got," one Twitter user wrote.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty

Back in August, the mother of three opened up to PEOPLE about her mission to "shake things up" in the beauty industry, and how she doesn't intend to ever sugarcoat who she is.

"There will never be a time in my life where I'm not talking about my body. There just won't," Graham told PEOPLE. "It's just a reality of who I am and the ethos of my brand. Can you imagine waking up every morning and having to talk about something that you think the world should just get over?"

"Hey, if I have to talk about it constantly to wake people up, to shake things up, that's fine," she continued. "I don't mind — I'll use my body for all of that. Also, I love empowering women."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Graham, who welcomed twin boys with husband Justin Ervin on Jan. 7, told PEOPLE back in April that life with three kids was "Loud, organized chaos."

"Honestly, we are having so much fun. Even in the midst of the crying, and the poop, and the vomit and the engorged breasts, and the hair loss, and my ever-changing body," she shared. "Me, Justin, Isaac, Roman, Malachi — we're all hanging out in the living room, and we look at each other, Justin and I. We're like, 'Oh my God, we have three amazing kids,' and here we are, we're laughing and dancing."