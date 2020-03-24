Ashley Graham Escapes 'Brain Fog' by Putting on a Full Face of Glam for Virtual Business Meetings

As people across the world practice social distancing, many are finding new ways to work remotely and restructure their days, including model Ashley Graham.

Before logging on to a virtual business meeting, Graham took a minute to do her makeup first. “Anyone else wearing full glam to zoom meetings and dinner with the family🙋🏻‍♀️,” the star captioned an Instagram post featuring a close-up of her colorful eye look.

The new mom, who has been staying in her home state of Nebraska during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, explained that by taking the time to get glammed, it helped her re-group before the day began.

“But in all honesty, getting ready and feeling like I am in my routine for a few minutes of the day gave me a short escape from the brain fog I’ve been feeling,” her caption continued.

To look and feel her best, the model put on a bronzed eyeshadow, bold aqua eyeliner and glossy lip, which is all part of her new collection with Revlon, the Ashley Graham Tropical Vibes Collection. The line includes two lip glosses, a bronzing lotion and a 10-shade eyeshadow palette featuring a mix of basic neutrals and vibrant colors.

Graham has been vocal on social media about the importance of staying home during the coronavirus pandemic. “#IStayHomeFor my son, my family, my neighbors and YOU,” Graham wrote on Instagram. “We’re all being called on in different ways during this difficult time, and I also stay home for those who can’t.”

She went on to encourage her followers to do their part to “flatten the curve,” a term referring to lessening the rapid wave of incoming coronavirus patients in hospitals, which takes pressure off of the healthcare system and its workers.

“For those who will continue to care for us around the clock: our doctors, nurses, grocery clerks, overnight stockers, waste removal teams, doctors and scientists. I am feeling immense gratitude and appreciation for all of you and believe that we all need to do what we can to #flattenthecurve.”

Last week, she shared a selfie holding her baby boy, Isaac Menelik Giovanni, born on Jan. 18, with an important message about putting things into perspective.

“I’m using this time to appreciate the family time I get to enjoy with Justin [Ervin] and Issac. But we have to acknowledge that it’s a big adjustment to stay inside all day, so remember to also check in and take care of your mental health. Though the times are tough I choose to hold on to comfort given in the eternal command, ‘Fear not.’ I have faith for the now and faith for the future. As we know faith without the necessary work behind it doesn’t mean much.”

She continued: “I believe it’s important for us to remain positive, level-headed, calm, and to continue to support each other. It’s also important to take this seriously; if your job allows, socially distance yourself. Even if you’re young and healthy it’s up to all of us to do our part and protect others, especially the elderly and immunocompromised.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.