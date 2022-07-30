Ashley Graham Puts Curves on Full Display in Nude Photo: 'My Booty's Out'

Ashley Graham is going au naturel!

The model, 34, had fans going wild after she bared almost all in a cheeky photo posted to Instagram Friday, captioning a carousel of pictures, "Making my way downtown, walking fast, faces pass, my booty's out dun na na na an," seemingly offering her own take on Vanessa Carlton's 2002 hit, "A Thousand Miles."

In addition to the body-baring photo – which showed Graham's backside and side-boob – the mom of three posted a picture of herself strutting down the street in a cropped white sweater tank and white pants, adding oversized sunglasses to complete her daytime look.

In a mirror selfie, Graham gave fans a glimpse at her full ensemble, showing off simple black sandals and a structured black purse while she held up her coffee and puckered her lips for the camera.

Graham tagged German fashion influencer Marie Von Behrens-Felipe (@MVB) in the photo, crediting her for the coordinating outfit – which is currently available as part of the About You x MVB collection.

Behrens-Felipe commented under the set of pictures: "no one cooler!!! 🥺🥺🤍🤍🤍."

Graham, who has long been vocal about body positivity and fashion inclusivity, launched her newest bridal collection with Pronovias last week.

Graham's second collaboration with the wedding dress designer contains 17 new designs that range in size from 0 to 32, just like all of Pronovias' other dresses.

"I'm so excited that Pronovias Group and I were able to collaborate again and continue to create luxury bridal dresses for women of all shapes and sizes," Graham said in a statement. "I can't wait for everyone to see what we've done with this amazing collection because every woman deserves to feel beautiful and comfortable on their wedding day."

"I really feel the first Ashley Graham x Pronovias collection was such an amazing success because we didn't create it just for 'curvy women', but all types of women," Graham shared. "I was thrilled to be involved in this second collection because Pronovias Group is an amazing company who understands how women want to feel on their wedding day."

Graham is a mother to three sons – Isaac, 2, and 7-month-old twins Malachi and Roman – whom she shares with her husband Justin Ervin.

Last month, the model shared a new video praising her "strong" body in the mirror five months after she gave birth to her twin boys.

"Posting this video for all the mamas who haven't and may never 'bounce back' and for anyone who needs to be reminded that your body is beautiful in its realest form," she began in the caption, encouraging her fans to love their body in all its phases.