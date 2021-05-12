Ashley Graham keeps her body hair grooming philosophy simple: "Do what works for you"

Ashley Graham Proudly Shows Off Her Armpit Hair to Celebrate the Launch of Her Own Razor Design

Whether Ashley Graham shaves her underarms or goes au naturel, the model proudly embraces (and often shows off!) her body hair at every stage. Now, she wants to inspire others to do the same through her latest project.

Graham, 33, partnered with body positive personal care brand Flamingo to design her very own razor featured in a limited-edition Ashley Graham Shave Set ($18). And for those who prefer going the waxing route? She also helped create a limited-edition Ashley Graham Body Wax Kit ($10).

"My philosophy has always been: shave what you want, wax what you want, leave what you want — do what works for you," Graham said in a statement on the site.

Her custom shaving kit includes a poppy red razor, tie-dye exfoliating mitt, shaving gel, lotion, a shower holder and mesh pouch, while the waxing kit comes with large and medium strips as well as instructions and how-to tips from the star.

The model proudly showed off her slightly grown-out underarm hair in the campaign images for the Flamingo launch (which will also be displayed above the collection in Target stores!).

Despite the negative reaction she said she received after showing her un-groomed armpits on Instagram during lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, it simply inspired her to work with Flamingo on this project.

"Remember when I didn't shave my armpits during quarantine and people threw a fit over it? Well guess what?! I made my own RAZOR. I teamed up with @meetflamingo on a LIMITED EDITION collection of body care for the summer," Graham wrote on Instagram.

She continued: "I personally use my Flamingo razor when I decide to shave my armpits, keep my bikini line in tact, or (when I'm feeling extra fancy) and want to shave my legs. I ❤️ that no matter if you shave or wax (or let your hair grow every now and then), they have OPTIONS," the model said.

The pandemic wasn't the first time Graham started letting her body hair grow out. She also skipped out on shaving during her pregnancy. She lightheartedly told her followers in a Feb. 2020 on Instagram Story: "For all the ladies out there who did not shave their pits basically their whole pregnancy or at least until the end, I haven't shaved since my last public appearance, which was [The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in Dec. 2019]."