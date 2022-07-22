Ashley Graham Partners with Pronovias on Second Bridal Collection: 'Every Woman Deserves to Feel Beautiful'

The 17 new designs are available in sizes 0 to 32 and include everything from boho beauty to modern silhouettes

Ashley Graham's newest bridal collection with Pronovias has a little something for everyone.

The model's second collaboration with the wedding dressmaker contains 17 new designs that range in size from 0 to 32, just like all of Pronovias' other dresses.

"I'm so excited that Pronovias Group and I were able to collaborate again and continue to create luxury bridal dresses for women of all shapes and sizes," Graham said in a statement. "I can't wait for everyone to see what we've done with this amazing collection because every woman deserves to feel beautiful and comfortable on their wedding day."

Ashley Graham and Pronovias launch second bridal collection Credit: Courtesy of Pronovias

Graham, 34, worked closely with Alessandra Rinaudo, the Pronovias Group chief artistic director, to develop new designs for the collection, adding to her already beautiful work with the Barcelona-based brand. Her first collection with Pronovias debuted in 2020.

"I really feel the first Ashley Graham x Pronovias collection was such an amazing success because we didn't create it just for 'curvy women', but all types of women," Graham shared. "I was thrilled to be involved in this second collection because Pronovias Group is an amazing company who understands how women want to feel on their wedding day."

"This time round we put a lot more emphasis on design innovation," Rinaudo added. "We upgraded the fabrics, the beading, the lace and embroidery. And we really thought about how brides could feel fabulous at different types of celebrations, from simple to extravagant to destination weddings."

The new collection, which is available online and in stores now, contains dresses that will appeal to many wedding styles, from boho to modern.

Graham has long been a proponent of body positivity, encouraging her social media followers and fans to love themselves as well. Last year, she started a "self-love" challenge on TikTok, inviting the her fans to join her.

"The strongest part of my body? My legs," she said in the clip. "The sexiest part of my body: my eyes. My favorite part of my body. My jawline lol. The most important part of my body? My smile :). The part of my body I would never change. EVERYTHING!!!"

Last year, The mom of three also candidly shared with WSJ Magazine that she doesn't understand why she needs to keep talking about her body, because she doesn't know "any man that has to do that."