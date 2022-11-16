Ashley Graham on How the 'Iconic' Pirelli Calendar Set Is Different from Other Photoshoots

"We are being represented for who we are as well as being the models," Ashley Graham tells PEOPLE exclusively of her recent work in the 2023 Pirelli calendar ahead of the launch

Ashley Graham's no stranger when it comes to photoshoot sets, but this one in particular was noticeably different from the rest.

The boundary-breaking, body activist and model was selected among 14 inspirational women to grace the prestigious pages of the 2023 Pirelli calendar, an exclusive body of artwork known for it's chosen photographers and the hand-picked talent they shoot.

Prior to this year's launch of "The Cal," Graham opened up to PEOPLE about the honor, while comparing her behind-the-scenes experience — specifically her interaction with the photographer, Emma Summerton — to other shoots she's done in the past.

"I have had a lot of milestones and it has all been incredible," Graham, 35, tells PEOPLE exclusively at the Pirelli preview at The Edition Hotel in New York City. "But this is one where not only is it an honor, but it's a marker in a model's career to be able to say that you shot the Pirelli calendar."

Summerton, a New York and London-based visual artist, is known for casting her view beyond the surface relationship between model and photographer — rather, drawing inspiration from the women she shoots.

"Love Letters to the Muse" is the title of Summerton's Pirelli calendar, in which Graham embodied "The Activist." In addition to being recognized as "the model," Graham explains that "we are being represented for who we are as well."

Because of that, Graham notes that the photographer-model interaction "really had to be collaborative." Furthermore, Graham admits, "Emma's so cool 'cause she'll let me see the pictures." She reveals, "A lot of photographers don't like that!"

Between being the first curve model to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated in 2016 and being the first plus-size model to appear on the cover of American Vogue alongside Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid the following year, Graham has been making waves in the fashion industry for years.

But despite the countless number of designer runways she's walked and the barrier-breaking campaigns she's led, the model says "there's still so much change that needs to happen."

"I feel like there are so many steps that we've taken forward and there's so many we've taken backwards," says Graham. "There are people that are faking it, acting like they understand that there should be body diversity across the board. It's interesting how it's like not sticking."

She continues, "But when someone like an iconic Pirelli calls you and says, 'Hey, we would like to have you in our calendar and also we would like to give you the notoriety of 'The Activist,'" I mean, that's just how you know, 'Oh, they get it.'"

Pirelli Calendar <a href="https://people.com/tag/bella-hadid/" data-inlink="true">Bella Hadid</a>
Pirelli Calendar 2023, Photographer, Emma Summerton

Karlie Kloss ("The Tech Savant"), Bella Hadid ("The Sprite"), Cara Delevingne ("The Performer") and Emily Ratajkowski ("The Writer) are also among the 14 women that were selected as Summerton's muse for the 49th Pirelli calendar.

Pirelli Calendar Cara Delevingne
Pirelli Calendar 2023, Photographer, Emma Summerton

"It's an honor, but also I think this is probably one of the coolest ones to be a part of because of the message behind it," Graham adds. "And also to have the artfulness of Emma come through and shine… It's a pleasure."

