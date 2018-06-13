Behind-the-Scenes of Ashley Graham and Noor Tagouri’s (Ultra Glam!) Cash & Rocket Road Trip

“Fresh faced and finished the tour! After a few days of traveling, it’s important to rehydrate your skin. In the morning, I first used Biossance Squalane + Antioxidant Cleansing Oil to make sure all of my makeup was removed from the night before. Then I cleansed with Estée Lauder Nutritious Radiant Vitality 2-in-1 Foam Cleanser and moisturized with AMOREPACIFIC Moisture Bound Sleeping Recover Masque.” — Noor