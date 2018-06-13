Behind-the-Scenes of Ashley Graham and Noor Tagouri’s (Ultra Glam!) Cash & Rocket Road Trip

The supermodel and Revlon spokeswoman joined forces with the journalist and philanthropic organization Cash & Rocket to help raise funding for various nonprofits aimed at supporting women and children through health and education -- and the duo is giving People a sneak peek at how they prepped for various events

More
Jackie Fields
June 13, 2018 05:08 PM
<p>&#8220;Hi everyone! It&#8217;s Ashley and Noor. Together we are road tripping (in this Maserati!)&nbsp;down the West Coast with Cash &amp; Rocket to raise donations and awareness for nonprofits that support women and children worldwide.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
And They're Off

“Hi everyone! It’s Ashley and Noor. Together we are road tripping (in this Maserati!) down the West Coast with Cash & Rocket to raise donations and awareness for nonprofits that support women and children worldwide.”

Courtesy of Maserati
<p>&#8220;Getting glammed up for the Gold Party kickoff celebration.&rdquo; &mdash; Noor</p>
pinterest
Noor's Golden Touch

“Getting glammed up for the Gold Party kickoff celebration.” — Noor

Courtesy of Noor Tagouri
<p>&#8220;We both went with metallic makeup looks for the kickoff celebration to fit the theme.&#8221;</p>
pinterest
Selfie Ready

“We both went with metallic makeup looks for the kickoff celebration to fit the theme.”

Courtesy Ashley Graham
<p>&#8220;I&rsquo;m with the beautiful Julie Brangstrup, founder of Cash &amp; Rocket. Thank you for inviting us to &#8216;Drive the Change!&rsquo;&#8221;&nbsp;&mdash;&nbsp;Noor</p>
pinterest
A Cause for Celebration

“I’m with the beautiful Julie Brangstrup, founder of Cash & Rocket. Thank you for inviting us to ‘Drive the Change!’” — Noor

Drew Altizer
<p>&#8220;A&nbsp;perfect pony (created by&nbsp;by Carly Walters) for dinner in Santa Barbara on day two of our trip.&rdquo;&nbsp;&mdash;&nbsp;Ashley</p>
pinterest
#Twinning

“A perfect pony (created by by Carly Walters) for dinner in Santa Barbara on day two of our trip.” — Ashley

Courtesy of Noor Tagouri
<p>&ldquo;We made it to Malibu! SPF on my face was a must. I&rsquo;m wearing&nbsp;<a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PoBeaAGPhotoDiaryJFJune/https://www.dermstore.com/product_UV+Sport+BroadSpectrum+SPF+50+Tube_10151.htm">EltaMD&nbsp;Sunscreen SPF 50</a>.&rdquo;&nbsp;&mdash; Ashley</p>
pinterest
On the Road Again

“We made it to Malibu! SPF on my face was a must. I’m wearing EltaMD Sunscreen SPF 50.” — Ashley

Courtesy of Noor Tagouri
<p>&ldquo;We got to L.A. just in time for the Pajama Gala and auction. Here are my getting ready essentials.&rdquo; &mdash; Ashley</p> <p><strong>Shop her Swag!</strong></p> <p><a href="https://www.violetgrey.com/product/the-rich-cream/AGB-02">Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream</a></p> <p><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PoBeaAGPhotoDiaryJFJune/https://www.walgreens.com/store/c/revlon-colorstay-full-cover-foundation/ID=prod6379862-product">Revlon ColorStay Full Cover Foundation</a></p> <p><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PoBeaAGPhotoDiaryJFJune/https://www.walgreens.com/store/c/revlon-ultra-hd-matte-lipcolor/ID=prod6308590-product?skuId=sku6279217">Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lip Color</a>&nbsp;</p> <p><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PoBeaAGPhotoDiaryJFJune/https://www.walgreens.com/store/c/revlon-kiss-plumping-lip-creme-1/ID=prod6369691-product?skuId=sku6311052">Revlon Kiss Plumping Lip&nbsp;Cr&egrave;me</a></p> <p><a href="https://www.walgreens.com/store/c/revlon-mega-multiplier-mascara/ID=prod6357842-product?skuId=sku6291519">Revlon Mega Multplier Mascara</a></p> <p><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PoBeaAGPhotoDiaryJFJune/https://www.walgreens.com/store/c/revlon-colorstay-creme-eye-shadow/ID=prod6343977-product?skuId=sku6283843">Revlon ColorStay&nbsp;Cr&egrave;me&nbsp;Eye Shadow</a></p> <p><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PoBeaAGPhotoDiaryJFJune/https://www.walgreens.com/store/c/revlon-colorstay-eye-liner/ID=prod6247159-product?skuId=sku6283992">Revlon ColorStay Eye Liner</a></p> <p><a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PoBeaAGPhotoDiaryJFJune/https://www.walgreens.com/store/c/revlon-colorstay-brow-pencil/ID=prod6343973-product?skuId=sku6283839">Revlon ColorStay Brow Pencil</a></p>
pinterest
Inside Ashley's Makeup Bag

“We got to L.A. just in time for the Pajama Gala and auction. Here are my getting ready essentials.” — Ashley

Shop her Swag!

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

Revlon ColorStay Full Cover Foundation

Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lip Color 

Revlon Kiss Plumping Lip Crème

Revlon Mega Multplier Mascara

Revlon ColorStay Crème Eye Shadow

Revlon ColorStay Eye Liner

Revlon ColorStay Brow Pencil

Courtesy of Ashley Graham
<p>&#8220;Flawless makeup by Allan Avendano! Noor went with a smokey bronze look while I opted for a long winged liner.&rdquo; &mdash; &nbsp;Ashley</p>
pinterest
The Eyes Have It

“Flawless makeup by Allan Avendano! Noor went with a smokey bronze look while I opted for a long winged liner.” —  Ashley

Courtesy of Ashley Graham
<p>&#8220;For my look, Justine Marjan used the ghd Gold Professional <a href="https://www.ghdhair.com/us/hair-dryers/ghd-air">Air Hairdryer</a> and <a href="https://www.ghdhair.com/us/gold-series/ghd-gold-styler">Styler</a>.&#8221; &mdash; &nbsp;Ashley</p>
pinterest
Tools of the Trade

“For my look, Justine Marjan used the ghd Gold Professional Air Hairdryer and Styler.” —  Ashley

Courtesy of Justine Marjan
<p>&#8220;Perfect sultry waves by Justine Marjan. Loving this added length for the evening!&#8221; &mdash; &nbsp;Ashley&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Waves for Days

“Perfect sultry waves by Justine Marjan. Loving this added length for the evening!” —  Ashley 

Courtesy of Justine Marjan
<p>&#8220;Serving Jessica Rabbit vibes for the Pajama Gala.&#8221; &mdash; &nbsp;Ashley</p>
pinterest
Ashley's Iconic Inspiration

“Serving Jessica Rabbit vibes for the Pajama Gala.” —  Ashley

Courtesy of Cash & Rocket
<p>&#8220;The special performance by Michelle Williams was EPIC!&#8221; &mdash; Noor</p>
pinterest
Let's Get This Party Started

“The special performance by Michelle Williams was EPIC!” — Noor

Courtesy of Cash & Rocket
<p>&#8220;With&nbsp;Jackie&nbsp;Cruz and Rosario Dawson singing all of our favorite Destiny&#8217;s Child hits (I&#8217;m a survivor&hellip;!)&#8221; &mdash; Ashley</p>
pinterest
Singalong

“With Jackie Cruz and Rosario Dawson singing all of our favorite Destiny’s Child hits (I’m a survivor…!)” — Ashley

Courtesy of Cash & Rocket
<p>&#8220;Fresh faced and finished the tour! After a few days of traveling, it&#8217;s important to rehydrate your skin. In the morning, I first used <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=572622.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=10002&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.sephora.com%252Fproduct%252Fsqualane-antioxidant-cleansing-oil-P416560&amp;u1=PoBeaAGPhotoDiaryJFJune">Biossance Squalane + Antioxidant Cleansing Oil</a> to make sure all of my makeup was removed from the night before. Then I cleansed with <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=572622.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=10002&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.sephora.com%252Fproduct%252Fnutritious-radiant-vitality-2-in-1-foam-cleanser-P380019&amp;u1=PoBeaAGPhotoDiaryJFJune">Est&eacute;e Lauder Nutritious Radiant Vitality 2-in-1 Foam Cleanser</a> and moisturized with <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&amp;subid=0&amp;offerid=572622.1&amp;type=10&amp;tmpid=10002&amp;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.sephora.com%252Fproduct%252Fmoisture-bound-sleeping-recovery-mask-P296442&amp;u1=PoBeaAGPhotoDiaryJFJune">AMOREPACIFIC Moisture Bound Sleeping Recover Masque</a>.&#8221; &mdash; Noor</p>
pinterest
Noor's Bedtime Routine

“Fresh faced and finished the tour! After a few days of traveling, it’s important to rehydrate your skin. In the morning, I first used Biossance Squalane + Antioxidant Cleansing Oil to make sure all of my makeup was removed from the night before. Then I cleansed with Estée Lauder Nutritious Radiant Vitality 2-in-1 Foam Cleanser and moisturized with AMOREPACIFIC Moisture Bound Sleeping Recover Masque.” — Noor

Courtesy of Noor Tagouri
<p>&#8220;We raised $500,000 for nonprofits that support women and children &#8212; congratulations, ladies! When women work together, we can accomplish anything!&#8221;</p>
pinterest
Mission Accomplished

“We raised $500,000 for nonprofits that support women and children — congratulations, ladies! When women work together, we can accomplish anything!”

Courtesy of Drew Altizer
1 of 15

Advertisement
1 of 15 Courtesy of Maserati

And They're Off

“Hi everyone! It’s Ashley and Noor. Together we are road tripping (in this Maserati!) down the West Coast with Cash & Rocket to raise donations and awareness for nonprofits that support women and children worldwide.”

Advertisement
2 of 15 Courtesy of Noor Tagouri

Noor's Golden Touch

“Getting glammed up for the Gold Party kickoff celebration.” — Noor

3 of 15 Courtesy Ashley Graham

Selfie Ready

“We both went with metallic makeup looks for the kickoff celebration to fit the theme.”

Advertisement
4 of 15 Drew Altizer

A Cause for Celebration

“I’m with the beautiful Julie Brangstrup, founder of Cash & Rocket. Thank you for inviting us to ‘Drive the Change!’” — Noor

Advertisement
5 of 15 Courtesy of Noor Tagouri

#Twinning

“A perfect pony (created by by Carly Walters) for dinner in Santa Barbara on day two of our trip.” — Ashley

Advertisement
6 of 15 Courtesy of Noor Tagouri

On the Road Again

“We made it to Malibu! SPF on my face was a must. I’m wearing EltaMD Sunscreen SPF 50.” — Ashley

Advertisement
7 of 15 Courtesy of Ashley Graham

Inside Ashley's Makeup Bag

“We got to L.A. just in time for the Pajama Gala and auction. Here are my getting ready essentials.” — Ashley

Shop her Swag!

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

Revlon ColorStay Full Cover Foundation

Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lip Color 

Revlon Kiss Plumping Lip Crème

Revlon Mega Multplier Mascara

Revlon ColorStay Crème Eye Shadow

Revlon ColorStay Eye Liner

Revlon ColorStay Brow Pencil

Advertisement
8 of 15 Courtesy of Ashley Graham

The Eyes Have It

“Flawless makeup by Allan Avendano! Noor went with a smokey bronze look while I opted for a long winged liner.” —  Ashley

Advertisement
9 of 15 Courtesy of Justine Marjan

Tools of the Trade

“For my look, Justine Marjan used the ghd Gold Professional Air Hairdryer and Styler.” —  Ashley

Advertisement
10 of 15 Courtesy of Justine Marjan

Waves for Days

“Perfect sultry waves by Justine Marjan. Loving this added length for the evening!” —  Ashley 

Advertisement
11 of 15 Courtesy of Cash & Rocket

Ashley's Iconic Inspiration

“Serving Jessica Rabbit vibes for the Pajama Gala.” —  Ashley

Advertisement
12 of 15 Courtesy of Cash & Rocket

Let's Get This Party Started

“The special performance by Michelle Williams was EPIC!” — Noor

Advertisement
13 of 15 Courtesy of Cash & Rocket

Singalong

“With Jackie Cruz and Rosario Dawson singing all of our favorite Destiny’s Child hits (I’m a survivor…!)” — Ashley

Advertisement
14 of 15 Courtesy of Noor Tagouri

Noor's Bedtime Routine

“Fresh faced and finished the tour! After a few days of traveling, it’s important to rehydrate your skin. In the morning, I first used Biossance Squalane + Antioxidant Cleansing Oil to make sure all of my makeup was removed from the night before. Then I cleansed with Estée Lauder Nutritious Radiant Vitality 2-in-1 Foam Cleanser and moisturized with AMOREPACIFIC Moisture Bound Sleeping Recover Masque.” — Noor

Advertisement
15 of 15 Courtesy of Drew Altizer

Mission Accomplished

“We raised $500,000 for nonprofits that support women and children — congratulations, ladies! When women work together, we can accomplish anything!”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now