The designers behind the Dolce & Gabbana label have a reputation for getting mired in controversy. From anti-IVF and homophobic comments to insulting celebrities including Victoria Beckham and Selena Gomez on social media, the men behind the brand have a controversial past. But despite their past digs and hurtful comments, their fashion empire and huge runway shows continue to go on.

On Friday, the Italian label presented its Alta Moda Fashion Show in Como, Italy, where Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen, Lady Kitty Spencer, Maye Musk and Ashley Graham were a just a few of the famous faces on the runway, but fans were not thrilled to see so many stars supporting the brand.

Ashley Graham/Instagram

MEGA

Last month the fashion brand came under fire after designer Stefano Gabbana made a nasty and unprovoked comment about Selena Gomez on Instagram. The Italian designer attacked the 25-year-old’s appearance in an Instagram comment writing that she was “so ugly.”

Fans on social media were quick to call out Graham and Campbell out for walking a show that supports Gabbana’s career. (Both models walked the brand’s previous show in April.)

Very disappointing to see that @NaomiCampbell and @ashleygraham walked in the @dolcegabbana show today. I will continue to call out everyone who does! — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) July 9, 2018

Fans flooded Graham’s comments on her Instagram video from the catwalk writing: “You’re always so vocal and supportive of women being shamed for their appearance, yet, you walked the runway for a designers who SHAMES women all the time, not to mention is a racist….why?! My heart breaks a little- I feel you sold out today :(”

Another pointed out the designer’s behavior to Graham in a comment. “I’m completely disappointed in you, Ashley, for walking in this show. Their behavior toward women is not ok. SHAME.”

Campbell also received negative comments on her Instagram photo from the show. One Instagram user wrote: “So are we gonna casually ignore the fact @dolcegabbana is pretty unethical with their homophobic comments? And lets not forget that @stefanogabbana bullies young girls online calling them ugly. Love you Naomi, but this company sucks..”

In addition to top models, the brand also had top pros in the hair and makeup world working behind the scenes at the show. Campbell tagged hairstylist Guido Palau and makeup artist Pat McGrath as the artists behind her runway look on Instagram.

Despite numerous controversial moments from the brand’s design duo, celebrities still flock to the Dolce & Gabbana shows and wear their clothing. (In 2015 Gabbana and Dolce, who are both openly gay, publicly voiced their opposition to IVF calling it “unnatural” and in April dissed Victoria Beckham on her birthday with thumbs-down emojis on Instagram.)

In 2017, the brand launched $245 “#BoycottDolceGabbana” T-shirt after controversy arose around their decision to dress First Lady Melania Trump.

And just last week Kourtney Kardashian posed with Domenico Dolce as she continues to her travels around the Italian coast.